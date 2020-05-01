Sutter Rock Capital Corp. to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Friday, May 8, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (“Sutter Rock”) (Nasdaq:SSSS) today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Friday, May 8, 2020.



Management will hold a conference call and webcast for investors at 7:00 a.m. PT (10:00 a.m. ET). The conference call access number for U.S. participants is 323-701-0225, and the conference call access number for participants outside the U.S. is 888-394-8218. The conference ID number for both access numbers is 3327871. Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call from the "Investor Relations" section of Sutter Rock’s website at www.sutterrock.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available for 12 months following the live presentation.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed until 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET) on May 15, 2020 by dialing 888-203-1112 (U.S.) or +1 719-457-0820 (International) and using conference ID number 3327871.

About Sutter Rock Capital Corp.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (Nasdaq:SSSS) is a publicly traded investment fund that seeks to invest in high-growth, venture-backed private companies. The fund seeks to create a portfolio of high-growth emerging private companies via a repeatable and disciplined investment approach, as well as to provide investors with access to such companies through its publicly traded common stock. Sutter Rock is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Connect with the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and at www.sutterrock.com .

Contact

Sutter Rock Capital Corp.

(650) 235-4769

IR@sutterrock.com

Media Contact

Bill Douglass

Gotham Communications, LLC

Communications@sutterrock.com



