Cloe Wilder - Releases new live video (produced by Billie Eilish team)
“I'm just so proud of this project and I'm so happy that people are enjoying that way that I do. I think that it's a really great representation of myself as an artist" - Cloe Wilder
Watch the video here: https://bit.ly/2yPParm
Produced and co-written by Eric Scullin, Cloe also had the opportunity to collaborate for this single alongside Billie Eilish’s mixing and mastering team Rob Kinelski and John Greenham. The engineering and mastering professionals became three-time winners in the 62nd Annual Grammy® Awards 2020 with their contribution to Elish’s hits and career success, and today, they become part of a new journey with Cloe, releasing this stunning song that can transcend genres and generations.
www.instagram.com/cloewilder | https://www.cloewilder.com/
