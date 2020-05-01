Cloe Wilder - Releases new live video (produced by Billie Eilish team)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The talented Cloe Wilder sends us in awe with her latest visual for her new single “Crying When I Shouldn’t”. This stripped-down version of the song features an intimate performance with Eric Scullin on piano playing a melody that fills the empty ballroom. Cloe caresses your ears with a lovely tone that expresses love and feel for her vulnerability and inspiration.“I'm just so proud of this project and I'm so happy that people are enjoying that way that I do. I think that it's a really great representation of myself as an artist" - Cloe WilderWatch the video here: https://bit.ly/2yPParm Produced and co-written by Eric Scullin, Cloe also had the opportunity to collaborate for this single alongside Billie Eilish’s mixing and mastering team Rob Kinelski and John Greenham. The engineering and mastering professionals became three-time winners in the 62nd Annual GrammyAwards 2020 with their contribution to Elish’s hits and career success, and today, they become part of a new journey with Cloe, releasing this stunning song that can transcend genres and generations.##Single Art: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/x44frxe6k630hfn/AABSXsRpENbj2q9XBbKvBCdRa/Final%20Artwork?dl=0&preview=CloeCryingWhenIShouldntFinal.jpg&subfolder_nav_tracking=1 Press Photo:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.