Apostle Courage Igene Announces Postponement of Gathering of Eagles Conference

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Courage Igene says that the Gathering of Eagles Conference in Dallas is postponed until August

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apostle Courage Igene says that due to the current COVID-19 crisis, the International Gathering of Eagles Conference 2020 has been postponed. The conference, which was originally scheduled from May 11 through May 17, will now take place from August 3 to August 9, 2020. Apostle Courage Igene will be hosting the conference.Courage Igene is the founder of Joshua Generation Ministries as well as the founder and president of All Nations Church. He is also a renowned author and mentor.The International Gathering of Eagles Conference boasts seven nights of heaven on earth and will feature additional anointed ministers of the gospel.“It’s a time of spiritual refreshing,” says Courage Igene.Apostle Courage Igene and organizers of the Gathering of Eagles Conference thank all attendees for their patience and wish them safety during this difficult time.For more information, please visit https://allnationschurches.org/ About Apostle Courage IgeneApostle Courage Igene is the president and founder of the All Nations Church where he dedicates his time and energy to helping people grow and find their love of both faith and God. Born in Nigeria, Apostle Courage Igene has lived his adult life in the United States. While not working at the All Nations Church, he has written multiple books which relate to his passion for faith.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.