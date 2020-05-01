Expert Opinion on Amazon’s Latest Quarterly Earnings by Exults Digital Marketing

Exults Marketing takes a look at the impact Amazon has made during the global crisis as it continues to meet consumers’ needs.

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL , USA, May 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amazon continues to lead in the global online retail market with soaring revenues in the first quarter reporting Thursday afternoon.

The Seattle-based tech giant reported $5.01 earnings-per-share on revenues of nearly $75.5 billion, surpassing analysts’ $73.61 billion revenue estimates. Amazon’s Q1 2019 reported a $59.7 billion revenue, marking a twenty-plus percent growth clip.

With many people staying at home and avoiding stores during the Coronavirus pandemic, there has been an increase in online shopping. Amazon has opened around 175,000 job positions to stay on top of all its delivery orders and increased demand.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has also played an essential role during the Coronavirus shutdown for businesses relying on online cloud services. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, revealed that they are even offering cloud services to the World Health Organization.

“During this time of isolation, many people across the world are depending on Amazon for delivery and entertainment services, which will forever change their consumption patterns,” said Zach Hoffman, the CEO of Exults Marketing.

After receiving backlash for not properly protecting its employees, Amazon stepped up to protect and compensate workers, enforcing effective social distancing and offering extra pay for full time and part time workers.

As the world continues to face ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon is looking to invest about $4 billion on COVID-19 expenses to provide customers and employees with protective equipment and other necessities.

“There is a lot of uncertainty in the world right now, and the best investment we can make is in the safety and well-being of our hundreds of thousands of employees,” said Bezos, Amazon Founder and CEO.

Exults Marketing takes a look at the impact Amazon has made during the global crisis as it continues to meet consumers’ needs, further proving its stronghold as an online retail giant and prominent cloud services provider.

