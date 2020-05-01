"I’m 99 and I crushed COVID-19!” Long Island Skilled Nursing Center, The Hamlet, celebrates victory over COVID-19

Anne Giardino, 99-years-old, discharges from The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Nesconset after crushing COVID-19

NESCONSET, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- 99 years young patient at The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Nesconset, ‪Anne Giardino, kicked COVID-19 to the curb, celebrating this victory with the community’s staff.As COVID-19 continues to rear its ugly head throughout the nation, these moments are large victories; for the staff at The Hamlet, a proud member of the CareRite Centers network, these are the best, most defining moments throughout the pandemic.Anne Giardino was admitted to The Hamlet after a hospitalization in early April, testing positive for COVID-19 while a resident at Amber Court Assisted Living in Smithtown. Giardino was admitted needing supervision with walking, eating, and physical therapy, and a few weeks later, walked out of The Hamlet on her own, free of COVID-19.This momentous moment couldn’t have been achieved without the tenacity and strength of the team members at The Hamlet, along with the strength and determination of Anne Giardino.“We are so grateful for this wonderful moment,” shared Avi Goldstein, Administrator of The Hamlet. “I am beyond proud of Anne and the amazing team we have here.”The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Nesconset is following the recommendations of the CDC, along with staying up-to-date with the CDC recommendations as they are updated. In addition, The Hamlet is in close contact with the local and state health department and are following their guidance.Specializing in subacute rehabilitation and long term care, The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Nesconset boasts the area’s leading training center for short term rehabilitation. Like other communities in the CareRite Centers network, the uncommon denominator at The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Nesconset is that every touchpoint of every experience will not only meet, but will exceed your expectations.

"I’m 99 and I crushed COVID-19!” Video Credit: "The Today Show"

