NYSCC Announces "Top Ingredient Trends" At Home Live Webinar Presented by Spate and Sponsored by Suppliers’ Day

Top Ingredient Trends Webinar Presented by NYSCC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists (NYSCC) announces that its next “At Home Live” webinar series will be on “Covid-19 Impact on Top Trending Ingredients.” Presented by Spate, a machine intelligence platform that analyzes over 10 billion online beauty signals in the US to identify the next big consumer trends, this special edition will take place on May 5th at 1:30 pm., the original opening day of Suppliers’ Day.

Led by Yarden Horwitz, Co-Founder of Spate, this program will review the top ingredients that consumers are seeking due to new shifts in behavior related to Covid-19 and stay-at-home lifestyles. The presentation will cover top trends in ingredients, why consumers are interested in these trends, and how brands can act on these trends to meet consumer needs. She will also share insight on the “rising star” ingredients that have been trending since the onset of the pandemic, and showcase those that have “sustained” their growth and interest and continue to trend.

“With the postponement of Suppliers’ Day until September 30-October 1, we wanted to connect with our members and industry, to provide timely and actionable information since we can’t meet face-to-face,” said Giorgino Macalino, Chair, NYSCC.

In collaboration with this special “At Home Live” presentation, NYSCC is also launching an online Suppliers’ Day Digital Pop-Up and Solutions Center. This new interactive initiative will allow attendees to source and learn more about these ingredients as well as be a valuable resource throughout the year before Suppliers’ Day takes place September 30-October 1, 2020 at the Javits Center in New York.

Prior to Spate, Yarden co-founded Trendspotting at Google, where she launched renowned reports such as The Google Skin Care Trends Report and The Google Fashion Trends Report. Her work at Google included spotting top trends such as Turmeric, Cold Brew, and Face Masks. Yarden was named the Future Voice of Fashion by The Business of Fashion, based on her work in leveraging data science for consumer trends prediction.

To register for the Spate Webinar go to: https://nyscc.org/blog/events/top-trending-ingredients/. For access to the Suppliers’ Day Digital Pop-up and Solutions Center visit: https://nysuppliers20.mapyourshow.com/8_0/#/.

About New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists (NYSCC)

Dedicated to the advancement of cosmetic science, the New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists, www.nyscc.org, strives to increase and disseminate scientific information through meetings and publications. By promoting research in cosmetic science and industry, and by setting high ethical, professional and educational standards, we reach our goal of improving the qualifications of cosmetic scientists. Our mission is to further the interests and recognition of cosmetic scientists while maintaining the confidence of the public in the cosmetic and toiletries industry. The NYSCC Suppliers’ Day, September 30 – October 1, 2020, at the Javits Center in New York City, has become the most important annual event on the industry calendar in North America for beauty ingredients, formulations, and delivery innovations. It attracts the leading players in the market and has become the showcase for new product launches, and educational programming, on top of being an excellent networking opportunity. For more information and to attend visit: www.nyscc.org/suppliers-day.



