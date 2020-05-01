Tractor Supply Company Foundation Gives Back to COVID-19 Frontline Workers With $250,000 Donation

Donation Announced on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of Tractor Supply Company’s continuing efforts to give back amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the essential needs-based retailer is giving a $250,000 donation to the New York State COVID-19 First Responders Fund. The donation was announced on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” during an appearance by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The Fund was established by Gov. Cuomo to support COVID-19 frontline healthcare workers with expenses and costs, including food, transportation, childcare and housing assistance.



The donation is being made through the newly established Tractor Supply Company Foundation, which was introduced with an initial focus on COVID-19 recovery efforts.

“It’s an honor for all of us at Tractor Supply to support frontline healthcare workers in New York as they serve those in need during this crisis. On behalf of the Tractor Supply team, we thank them for their tireless efforts and personal sacrifices,” said Christi Korzekwa, Tractor Supply’s Senior Vice President of Marketing. “We appreciate all ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ has done to provide a platform to help facilitate donations and shine a light on those who are selflessly helping others.”

Tractor Supply opened its first location in New York State in Oneida more than 30 years ago in 1986; today, there are 90 Tractor Supply stores across the state. The Company also operates one of its eight distribution centers in Frankfort, NY. To date, Tractor Supply employs more than 1,800 New Yorkers.

As an essential retailer, Tractor Supply stores are staying open with adjusted hours to provide the needs-based products customers rely on to care for their families, homes, land, pets and animals. Investments in technology through Mobile Point of Sale, Same Day/Next Day delivery capabilities from all stores, curbside delivery and contactless payment are enhancing the safety of customers’ shopping experience. Additional steps have also been taken to promote social distancing in the stores. These actions are in addition to multiple steps taken to protect team members, including two weeks of paid sick leave, appreciation bonuses to frontline team members, personal protective equipment, plexiglass shields at registers and more.

To read more about Tractor Supply’s response to COVID-19 visit www.TractorSupply.com/COVID-19 .

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 33,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 28, 2020, the Company operated 1,863 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com .

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 28, 2020, the Company operated 180 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c6e876a-26da-48f8-9d8d-070a3b862a5c

Check Presentation Tractor Supply Donates $250,000 on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"



