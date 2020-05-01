BARBUTO & JOHANSSON LITIGATION UPDATE: The Law Firm Reminds Investors of Upcoming Class Action Deadlines

BARJO Recommends That Those With Substantial Losses in NCLH and INO Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- WELLINGTON, Fla., May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. (“BARJO”) informs investors of the pending class action lawsuits against Norwegian Cruise Lines (NYSE: NCLH) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQGS: INO), as well as the upcoming deadlines to petition the court for lead plaintiff. The lawsuits allege that the Companies have violated federal securities laws.



NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINES CLASS ACTION

U.S. District Court: Southern District of Florida

Class Action Period: February 20, 2020 through March 12, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 11, 2020

The class action lawsuit against Norwegian alleges that during the class period of February 20, 2020 and March 12, 2020, the Norwegian defendants failed to disclose material information to the investing public. At the end of the class period, news outlets reported that leaked emails from the Company revealed a broad scheme to pressure its sales people into misleading customers regarding the nature and extent of the COVID-19 virus in order to preserve cruise bookings. On this news, the price of Norwegian’s shares plummeted, damaging shareholders. Shareholders have until May 11, 2020 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

INOVIO CLASS ACTION

U.S. District Court: Eastern District of Pennsylvania

Class Action Period: February 14, 2020 through March 9, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 12, 2020

The class action lawsuit against Inovio alleges that during the class period of February 14, 2020 and March 9, 2020, the Inovio defendants capitalized on widespread COVID-19 fears by falsely claiming that Inovio had developed a vaccine for COVID-19. On the last day of the class period, when Citron Research exposed such misstatements, calling for an SEC investigation into the Company’s claims, the stock price plummeted. Shareholders have until May 12, 2020 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

If you purchased shares of NCLH or INO during their respective class periods, you may contact attorney Anthony Barbuto, at no cost or obligation to you, to discuss your options as a class member and petitioning for lead appointment. Mr. Barbuto can be reached at: (888) 715-2520 or via email at anthony@barjolaw.com .

Barbuto & Johansson, P.A.

Anthony Barbuto, Esq.

12773 Forest Hill Blvd., 101

Wellington, FL 33414

Phone: 1-888-715-2520

Website: www.barjolaw.com



