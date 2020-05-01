How to get a hold of Offshore Services in Singapore?

Oceanicliquidity.com

Pacific Asia still an Economic stand out.

SINGAPORE, May 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Asia still maintains to stand out and keep up the good performance. With Singapore on the lead, most of the indexes are still in the green zone while huge National Funds are stimulating the small business in order to make sure the Economy is running smoothly.

While Western Economies are shaking, more businesses and individuals are seeking to allocate their assets in more stable and secured environments, while also scouting the opportunities that could generate a steady passive income, securing the unpredictable outcome of tomorrow.

Singapore has proven to be the best financial safe heaven over many past years, although getting involved with some of the Major Banks has proven to be quite difficult for foreign citizens.

OBU is a unique set up associated with the Jurisdiction of Singapore and it stands for "Offshore Banking Unit". The unit is working in Partnership with all of the Singapore big banks and it's providing Premium Offshore Services to citizens all over the globe, giving access to the services over their Secured Online System. OBU's CEO Felix Grand was quoted as saying " We are in the midst of challenging times, therefore protecting one's assets in a secure arena is paramount"

Opening an Offshore Bank Account takes no longer than 24 hours and can all be done online, with minimum documentation required. Their customer support service is live 24/7 as well, so you can never be put on hold by your unpleasant local bank account manager.



