For hiring the contact tracers who monitor the spread of COVID-19, new entity launched

/EIN News/ -- PARSIPPANY, NJ, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Government agencies, non-profits, and private industry all are expected to hire upward of 300,000 health detectives – known as contact tracers – to identify and interview individuals who test positive for the virus and then trace those they’ve recently been in contact with. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and other experts have expressed the belief that contact tracers will be integral to preventing a second wave of the virus.

In 2003-2004, contact tracers played a key role in defeating SARS, and are used regularly by health departments around the world to combat HIV, measles, H1N1, and even Ebola.

Among those companies and organizations already active in the burgeoning contact tracing technology sector are a partnership between Apple and Google, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Contrace, and Partners in Health. In addition, several former health officials are calling for contact tracing support to be prominently featured in the next coronavirus aid package.

Beyond the tools, technology, and skills employed by contact tracers, quickly hiring hundreds of thousands of skilled investigators will be a challenge. To help organizations meet this challenge, the highly specialized recruitment advertising division of SCG Advertising + Public Relations has launched a dedicated unit called ContactSCG to focus on helping organizations market and hire contract tracers. The 60-year-old, New Jersey-based firm – with offices in Atlanta, Philadelphia, California and Florida – has, for decades, provided talent acquisition and recruitment advertising strategy and services to a wide range of healthcare, government, first responder, and non-profit clients.

“This is an astounding number of potential openings for a job that until now hasn’t even been researched by the Bureau of Labor Statistics,” says Mike Gatta, SCG’s vice president, national development. “It’s a major recruitment challenge for all 50 states, 16 territories, and thousands of local health departments – not to mention large corporations that may want their own to ensure the safety of their employees.”

Gatta notes that SCG has extensive experience in recruitment marketing, handling millions of jobs in all industries, including health care and government. By using the PESO model of Paid, Earned, Shared and Owned media, the agency has the tools to work with marketing and HR departments to quickly scale up and deliver results.

SCG’s recruitment marketing campaigns include a broad range of tools, including job-posting optimization for aggregators; digital and mobile strategies that include the Web, social, and shared media; and sophisticated programmatic advertising. Also featured are broadcast, out-of-home, and other traditional forms of advertising, plus diversity efforts, public relations, influencer outreach, special events, including virtual job fairs. SCG is currently an approved vendor for government entities across the nation.

About SCG Advertising + Public Relations

Founded more than half a century ago, SCG (Success Communications Group) provides 21st century communication services highlighted by creativity, passion, and innovation. With specific expertise in advertising, marketing, public relations, social media, digital marketing, and recruitment, SCG is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, with regional offices in the metro areas of Philadelphia, Atlanta, San Diego, and Tampa.

Additional information is available at www.successcomgroup.com, as well as on Facebook and Twitter.

