May 1 Deadline Alert: Portnoy Law Advises Align Technology, Inc. Investors of Looming Class Action Deadline

Align is a medical device company that designs, manufactures, and markets devices to treat misaligned teeth.

The lawsuit alleges that the Company made numerous materially misleading statements emphasizing the growth and performance of the Company’s operations in China, the Company’s most valuable market after the United States. These statements included describing the “huge market opportunity” and “tremendous growth ... in China, in particular,” and characterizing the Company’s increasing presence in China as “a big hit with our Chinese customers.” These statements, materially overstated the Company’s performance in China and omitted to disclose material declines in Chinese demand for the Company’s products and the deteriorating sentiment of Chinese consumers towards the Company’s products.

