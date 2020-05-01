Coronavirus – Lesotho: Latest Results on Suspected Cases of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health identified three (3) suspected cases of COVID-19 between April 22. and 28., 2020 who are all Lesotho Nationals and of which one (1) died. Two (2) had a travelling history from RSA while one (1) had no travelling history outside the country, within 14 days prior to their symptom onset.

On April 29. the samples were shipped to NICD in the Republic of South Africa for testing and all tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19, these add up to a total of 31 negative results for suspected cases in the country since declaration of COVID 19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Health will continue to carry out active case finding through vigilant screening and testing all the suspected cases at all designated points of entry, at the health facilities and in the communities, as well as monitoring of those on home quarantine.

The Ministry also pleads with the public to calm down, be vigilant and maintain safety protocol to minimize the spread of the virus; that is wash hands with soap and water, observe coughing and sneezing etiquette, follow quarantine measures and adhere to the set terms of the lock-down and reduce the possible spread of the disease.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.