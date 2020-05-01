ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Explore How COVID-19 is Changing Face of Healthcare

May 6 live event will examine technology and business trends impacting industry

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare industry experts with Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will review how the COVID-19 pandemic is changing the face of healthcare, in the next ISG Smartalks™ webinar May 6.

The live, hour-long session, “Top 10 Emerging Healthcare Trends in the New Future,” at 1 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time, next Wednesday, will detail the new, post-COVID-19 future for healthcare companies, including how such technology and business trends as hyperscaling, telemedicine, value-based care and patient-centric applications are already changing the industry.

ISG Healthcare Advisory Partners Jamie Burke and Bob Krohn and Director Tony Mataya will lay out cost-saving opportunities that yield the greatest short-term benefits, explore effective organizational change management in times of crisis, and review strategies for transforming current operating models to meet future demands.

“Post-COVID-19, there won’t be a ‘back to normal’ for healthcare companies,” Burke said. “Healthcare is an evolving ecosystem that has often struggled to keep up with regulatory and patient needs. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about intense pressure that will permanently change customer expectations and operating models.”

Increasingly, patients expect personalized and cost-effective care focused on health outcomes rather than disease care—and they expect national and local regulations will support them, Burke said. Healthcare providers are looking to patient-centered digital channels and solutions for user-generated data to improve customization, increase the efficacy of treatments, monitor health and better manage diseases.

The industry also is adopting service-oriented business models and partnering with digital healthcare providers to shift to value-based service. “Hospitals that are primarily treating COVID-19 patients are temporarily off limits for other treatments,” said Krohn. “This will accelerate the trend towards ambulatory care, surgery centers and telemedicine, which is both supported and challenged by an increasing presence of tech giants bringing innovative capabilities like remote access and monitoring and artificial intelligence to the market.”

Added Krohn: “Everyone is taking a new look at the business of healthcare in an active war against this disease. Tech projects, supply chains, regulations, spending priorities and resiliency of care will look radically different in the future.”

To register for this ISG Smartalks webinar, visit the event website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

# # #

Will Thoretz Information Services Group, Inc. +1 203 517 3119 Will.Thoretz@isg-one.com Jim Baptiste Matter Communications for ISG +1 978 518 4527 jbaptiste@matternow.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.