MMR Vaccine May Reduce COVID-19 Hospitalization Rate According to World Organization

955 sailors on the U.S.S. Roosevelt are now positive for COVID-19 but only one is hospitalized. MMR vaccinations given to all U.S. Navy recruits could be responsible for the mostly mild cases.

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ongoing MMR Vaccine and COVID-19 research suggests that the COVID-19 hospitalization rate on the U.S.S. Roosevelt could be unusually low because of strict vaccination policies for all new recruits, according to Dr. Larry P. Tilley. Unlike the general population which typically receives MMR vaccinations only as young children, the U.S. military gives all new recruits MMR vaccinations upon entry regardless of prior vaccination history.

“The fact that just one out of 955 COVID-19 positive sailors from the Roosevelt is currently hospitalized is not just a slight aberration; it is way outside the norm,” said Tilley.

COVID-19 in those 20 to 44 years old usually results in a hospitalization rate of 14.3% to 20.8%, according to the CDC. If this rate had applied to the Roosevelt, there would have been well over 100 hospitalizations. One Roosevelt sailor died on April 13, but overall the hospitalization rate has been far lower than one would expect based on CDC data.

World Organization’s conclusion that MMR vaccines may have a protective effect has recently been corroborated by an unreviewed study from neuroscientists at the University of Cambridge indicating the rubella component of MMR may protect against COVID-19.

Dr. Larry P. Tilley is a board-certified internist and medical consultant who currently assists over two dozen pharmaceutical companies in the development of new medications and protocols.

World Organization is a 501c3 nonprofit charity based in Atlanta, Georgia.

