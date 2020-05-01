FeraMAX® Named #1 Recommended Iron Supplement by National Pharmacists and Physicians for Fifth Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, TSX Venture: RX) is pleased to announce that for the fifth consecutive year, FeraMAX® has been named the #1 recommended iron supplement brand in a national survey of Canadian pharmacists and physicians.



The 2020 Survey on OTC Counselling & Recommendations was conducted by Ensemble IQ, Research, Insights and Innovation team and the following publications and websites: Pharmacy Practice + Business, The Medical Post, Profession Santé, CanadianHealthcareNetwork.ca and ProfessionSanté.ca. This annual online survey was conducted between October 2019 and January 2020 with Canadian retail pharmacists and physicians. In total, 1,426 surveys were completed by Canadian pharmacists and 654 surveys were completed by Canadian physicians. FeraMAX® was named as the most recommended iron supplement brand nationally both by pharmacists and physicians. The percentage of recommendations was 48% among national pharmacists and 47% among national physicians. This is a significant achievement, considering the competitive iron supplement landscape.

“We are very proud that FeraMAX® has maintained its #1 ranking among Canadian healthcare professionals for a fifth consecutive year,” commented Mr. René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. “We are grateful for the ongoing support of these healthcare professionals in continuing to recommend FeraMAX® to their patients. We look forward to continuing to build on the success of FeraMAX® in Canada.”

About FeraMAX®

FeraMAX® 150 is an oral iron supplement indicated for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anaemia. This non-ionic polysaccharide-iron complex formulation offers several benefits compared to conventional iron salt supplements and is well-tolerated. FeraMAX® is Vegan Certified and provides an iron therapy option for vegans, vegetarians, and patients with other dietary restrictions. FeraMAX® is also recognized by the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada. FeraMAX® Powder, based upon the same innovative non-ionic polysaccharide-iron complex technology found in FeraMAX® 150, is available in a pleasant tasting, dissolvable powder for pediatric patients.

For more information on FeraMAX®, please visit www.feramax.com .

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, hospital and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 12,989,170 common shares outstanding.

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information please visit www.tmxmoney.com .

This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information please contact:

Mr. René C. Goehrum

President and CEO

BioSyent Inc.

E-Mail: investors@biosyent.com

Phone: 905-206-0013

Web: www.biosyent.com







