Karen Spencer of It Can Be Different to be Featured on Close Up Radio

AURORA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With all the incredible challenges and pressures we face both personally and professionally, life can be extremely tough. No wonder we can may become anxious, stressed, and lose our way. The fact is every single one of us can use guidance and mentoring but many of us don’t realize how we are unwittingly stuck in our own limiting beliefs that actually prevent us from attaining our goals and life dreams. That’s why an excellent life coach is necessary. Not someone telling us what to do, but someone who can objectively help us navigate our lives, give us a more positive outlook, and motivate us to live up to our fullest potential.

Karen is an exceptional Life Coach and Founder/CEO of It Can Be Different, a Life coaching practice.

“My coaching work is centered on helping intellectual, driven, passionate adults going through tough times struggling with anxiety, stress, or feeling totally overwhelmed,” says Karen. “I assist my clients to gain perspective, become self-aware, refocus their thinking, and develop clear strategies in all aspect of their lives. When they are able to identify core values instead of being fixated on their problems they can break through those blocks, discover different pathways, and find appropriate joyful solutions.”

Prior to starting her coaching practice, Karen worked in corporate for over 25 years. For most of her adult life, she battled stress and anxiety which negatively impacted her career and family life. Over time as her stress increased, she took the advice of her doctors and went on anti-depressants. After several years of being on different meds she realized she craved natural healing. Yoga and meditation helped a great deal but it was after working with a life coach that not only did she find clarity, healing, and authentic joy, but that her purpose and mission was to become a Life coach so others can reorganize their lives, find balance, and achieve their dreams.

“I can truly relate to my clients because I have been lost muddling my way through life thinking it was normal just as they have,” says Karen. “It’s critical for people to understand that living in a constant state of stress is not something we should accept as normal. We must innovate life strategies, embrace self-discovery, and realize that if we change negative life patterns we can move forward confidently and regain that spark for life.”

Karen says when we take the first decisive step to help ourselves we are also assisting future generations. As we shift with positivity and new insight, our vibration changes and transcends so we reach multi generations beyond our life time, yet another reason why coaching is absolutely pivotal.

“Part of my philosophy is to help encourage people to understand how our unhappiness is rooted in the fact that we don’t feel we have any control over our own lives when we absolutely do,” says Karen. “Our joy should not be only in our future goals like anticipating true love or waiting for that promotion to happen, but in living mindfully, so we can be happy in the moment right here and right now.”

According to Karen, we are all meant to be in a natural state of joy, abundance, and love and when we are surrounded by negativity it is a clear indication we are not on our true path.

“Even though we deal with everyday life issues and challenges it’s critical for people to know we are not broken,” says Karen. “There is a simple and easy way to not get sidetracked but rather improve our lives, accomplish what we want, and we deserve to do this for not only our own well- being but for the good of the entire world.”

