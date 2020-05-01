Trevena to Release First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 7, 2020

Company to host conference call on May 7, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- CHESTERBROOK, Pa., May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, prior to the market open on Thursday, May 7, 2020.



Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide a general business update at 8:00 a.m. (ET) on the same day, featuring remarks by Carrie Bourdow, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bob Yoder, SVP and Chief Business Officer, Mark Demitrack, SVP and Chief Medical Officer, and Barry Shin, SVP and Chief Financial Officer.

Title: Trevena First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Date: Thursday, May 7, 2020 Time: 8:00 a.m. ET Conference

Call Details: Toll-Free: 855-465-0180

International: 484-756-4313

Conference ID: 5469527 The conference call will be webcast live from the company’s website and will be available via the following links:

https://www.trevena.com/investors/events-presentations/ir-calendar Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r7x9zckv

The webcast should be accessed 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the company’s website.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with CNS disorders. The Company has four novel and differentiated investigational drug candidates, including IV oliceridine, for the management of moderate to severe acute pain in hospitals, TRV250 for the acute treatment of migraine, and TRV734 for maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder. The Company has also identified TRV045, a novel S1P receptor modulator that may offer a new, non-opioid approach to treating a variety of CNS disorders.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Dan Ferry - Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

(617) 430-7576

Company Contact:

Bob Yoder

SVP and Chief Business Officer

Trevena, Inc.

(610) 354-8840



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.