Global Role-Playing Games Market Opportunities And Strategies, 2023 | Activision Blizzard, Nintendo, Bethesda Softworks

The global role playing games market reached a value of nearly $15,793.3 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.84% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.22% to nearly $22,471.3 million by 2023.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global role-playing games market is expected to grow at a rate of about 9.22% to nearly $22,471.3 million by 2023. Going forward, the increasing use of internet, technically advanced platforms, and increasing gamer’s involvement will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the role-playing games market in the future include regulatory restrictions to curb RPG games addiction, high cost and system compatibility, and supply chain disruption due to the impact of COVID-19.

The role playing games market consists of sales of role playing games and related services by entities that produce role playing games, including businesses that are involved in design, documentation, installation and support services, producing and distributing role playing games. Companies in this industry undertake operations such as the design, development, publication, distribution, and monetization of role-playing game software on personal computers, mobile phones, or gaming consoles.

The global role-playing games market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (MMORPGs), Action-Based RPGs, Turn-Based RPGs, Puzzle RPGs, and Tactical RPGs.

By Platform - PC RPG, Mobile RPGs, Console RPGs.

By Distribution - Online Microtransaction, Digital, Physical.

By Geography - The global role-playing games market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for 51.3% of the role-playing games market.

Trends In The Role Playing Games Market

Companies are increasingly collecting player data to enhance the RPG games and gaming experiences. RPGs developers and publishers mainly work towards increasing the engagement level of the games with a focus on varied demand characteristics of Western and Asian countries. This is done by collecting and performing data analytics on the users’ behavioral data such as the time spent on the game (per user), the devices used, regional, national and international players on the game, players’ interaction with the game and platform such as quitting points insights from social elements, their preference of cross-platform play, peak times of use, game server response times, in-game purchases, and each user’s personal data. The data is used by the RPGs developers and publishers to tailor the advertisements and brand integration activities. Companies implementing data analytics to customize their games and in-game activities include Electronic Arts, Zynga and Microsoft.

Role Playing Games Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides role playing games market overviews, analyzes and forecasts role playing games market size and growth for the global role playing games market, role playing games market share, role playing games market players, role playing games market size, roleplayinggames market segments and geographies, role playing games market trends, role playing games market drivers and roleplayinggames market restraints, role playing games market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The role playing games market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Markets Covered: Global Role Playing Games Market

Data Segmentations: Role Playing Games Market Size, Global And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Role Playing Games Market Organizations Covered: Activision Blizzard, Nintendo Co, Ltd., Bethesda Softworks, Electronic Arts, Square Enix

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23)

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, role playing games market customer information, role playing games market product/service analysis – product examples, role playing games market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global role playing games market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Role Playing Games Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the role playing games market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Role Playing Games Sector: The report reveals where the global role playing games industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

