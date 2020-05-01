Coronavirus – South Africa: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 5647
Update: The total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in South Africa is 5647. The total number of tests conducted to date is 207530, of which 10403 were done in the last 24 hours. #StaySafe, use a fabric face mask when out and practice physical distancing.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
