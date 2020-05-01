There were 852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,916 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 posters distribution in Garissa Township Business Premises

Garissa County Public Health Promotion team prepare to distribute COVID-19 posters in Garissa Township Business Premises to create awareness and keep coronavirus at bay.

#KomeshaCorona update

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
