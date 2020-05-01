Dr. Tahl Humes, Abed Ayesh and Shannon McLinden Talk Beauty and Technology with Candice Georgiadis

Dr. Tahl Humes, Founder of VITHAL Medical Aesthetics Abed Ayesh, owner of Eternal Hair & Esthetics Shannon McLinden, founder of FarmHouse Fresh® Candice Georgiadis

The beauty world makes leaps as technology becomes more mainstream in the industry.

[T]he beauty industry has come a long way! You now have 4D liposuction, that gives someone a 6 pack after 1 Liposuction treatment!” — Abed Ayesh, owner of Eternal Hair & Esthetics

GREENWICH, CT, USA, May 1, 2020

While beauty has been a topic as old as time itself, technology and beauty have been separate for the most part. Below are three excerpts from recent interviews.

Dr. Tahl Humes, Founder of VITHAL Medical Aesthetics

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the "beauty-tech" industry?

The first thing is the ever-evolving technology. We've seen dramatic innovation in both non-invasive and surgical technologies and techniques and there's no sign of slowing down. This industry is committed to learning and improving the patient experience, results, and treatment offerings year over year. It’s an exciting thing to be a part of.Education is key and more and more companies spend resources and time to educate physicians on how we can best treat our patients. I am currently at an international conference put on by Cutera lasers educating other physicians and clinicians on how to best care for their anti-aging patients.The aesthetic industry is not about vanity or just skin deep. We are often changing people’s lives by doing things like treating their acne, helping with acne scarring, and changing the way that they face the world.Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?Lack of regulation — This is an evolving industry that does not have the oversight and regulation it truly warrants. These treatments are medical, but not always performed or overseen by a medical professional.Undertrained staff — Unfortunately, there are people abusing the industry because they are unqualified and not well trained. Many of these undertrained people are making promises they can’t fulfil due to their lack of knowledge.Unproven technologies — There is also the issue of people using the bottom tier technology, which can cause issues with patient safety.The way I hope to help reform the industry is by being a spokesperson for reputable leading aesthetics companies that invest in training people and improving their skill level and ability to use the technologies with confidence. We need to set the bar high for training standards in order to protect patients and practices.Research is key when investing in new technologies for your practice. Do not purchase something just because it is a bargain.Speak with other doctors who have the technology and see not only how they like it, but how their patients and staff like the treatment.Look at before/afters from peers and other doctors, not just company studies.Ask questions to peers like: What kind of results are you seeing? What has your patient feedback been like? How does your staff like performing the treatment?Do your research and look at the studies that are out there. Compare them and make the ultimate decision on your own. More fascinating beauty topics discussed in the complete interview here Abed Ayesh, owner of Eternal Hair & EstheticsCan you share 3 things that most excite you about the “beauty-tech” industry?I think the beauty industry has come a long way! You now have 4D liposuction, that gives someone a 6 pack after 1 Liposuction treatment! We’re excited to introduce High-Def Liposuction to our practice. We’re also looking into exosomes in the industry for hair, which has shown results of growing new hair without surgery. Red Light Therapy has also shown to strengthen your hair. Technology has definitely come a long way and understanding why you’re losing hair and what’s causing it is not so much of a guessing game anymore.Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?There are many things that concern me about the hair transplant industry. For starters, there are people executing hair transplants that are not medical physicians. It’s very important for the consumer to be more educated on whether it’s a technician or a medical provider administering their hair transplant. There is also no recourse to medical tourism and many of the medical practices abroad are unregulated and can be risky. In the US, the tech model is also unsafe and unregulated right now. In the near term, I think you will need to be a medical provider in order to do a hair transplant and I believe the industry needs to go that way. Check out all the full beauty interview here Shannon McLinden, founder of FarmHouse FreshCan you share 3 things that most excite you about the “beauty-tech” industry?So many technologies can help us “fix it” and move on. That’s a big deal for people who marinate in a negative head space over something they wish they could fix. It knocks the barrier down, and they can focus on the bigger picture life has to offer.Instantaneous visuals of before and after including the application of makeup, hair styles, clothing, eyeglasses opens up a world of change for those who might have been afraid to jump out of the box they’re in.Professional facial results can be amplified with the right technology tools — lasers, steam, oxygen and more. It’s exciting to see next-level benefits with the right combination of product and technology. 