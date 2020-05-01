There were 876 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,917 in the last 365 days.

Eldorado Gold Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that all director nominees, as listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 17, 2020, were elected as directors of Eldorado at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on April 30, 2020, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

As previously announced by the Company, after almost 14 years on the Board, Geoffrey Handley did not stand for re-election to the Company's Board. The Company thanks Geoff for his years of dedicated service.

"We would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing feedback and support," said George Albino, Chair of Eldorado Gold's Board of Directors. "As Chair, I look forward to continuing to build long-term shareholder value as we turn our sights to build on our solid foundation and grow our business safely and sustainably. Further, I would like to thank Geoff for his counsel and years of service to the Company, and extend a warm welcome to Catharine Farrow."

Election of Directors      
Directors Votes For Votes Withheld Outcome
George Albino 88,787,841   1,194,900   Elected
98.67%   1.33%  
George Burns
 89,213,315   769,427   Elected
99.14%   0.86%  
Teresa Conway 89,134,919   847,823   Elected
99.06%   0.94%  
Catharine Farrow 89,431,359   551,383   Elected
99.39%   0.61%  
Pamela Gibson 89,124,451   858,291   Elected
99.05%   0.95%  
Michael Price 89,294,277   688,465   Elected
99.23%   0.77%  
Steven Reid 89,142,997   839,745   Elected
99.07%   0.93%  
John Webster 89,290,210   692,532   Elected
99.23%   0.77%  

At the Meeting, shareholders of the Company also approved:

  • The appointment of auditors;
  • Setting the auditors pay; and
  • The advisory resolution on executive compensation.

Voting results on each resolution are detailed below and can also be found in the Company’s final Report on Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). All resolutions were conducted by ballot.

Appointment of Auditor
Votes For Votes Withheld Outcome
104,931,739
99.10%		   957,396
0.90%		   Carried

 

Setting Auditor’s Pay
Votes For Votes Against Outcome
104,672,938
98.85%
   1,216,196
1.15%
   Carried

 

Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
Votes For Votes Against Outcome
86,370,032
95.99%
   3,612,708
4.01%
   Carried

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania, and Brazil. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

Contact

Investor Relations
Peter Lekich, Manager Investor Relations
604.687.4018 or 1.888.353.8166  
peter.lekich@eldoradogold.com

Media
Louise Burgess, Director Communications and Government Relations
604.601.6679 or 1.888.363.8166
louise.burgess@eldoradogold.com

