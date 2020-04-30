SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MINI, TIVO, MEET, and DLPH Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by WillScot Corporation (“WSC”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MINI shareholders will receive 2.4050 shares of WSC for each share of MINI they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $28.81 based on WSC’s April 29, 2020 closing price of $11.98. If you own MINI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/mobile-mini-inc/

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) in connection with the proposed merger of TIVO and Xperi Corporation (“XPER”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, shares of each company will be converted into shares of a new parent company at a ratio of 0.455 share per existing TIVO share for TIVO shareholders, and 1 share per existing XPER share for XPER shareholders. The fixed exchange ratio represents implied per-share merger consideration for TIVO shareholders of a mere $7.33 based upon XPER’s April 29, 2020 closing price of $16.12. Moreover, upon completion of the proposed merger, XPER will retain four out of seven board seats, and XPER’s current CEO Jon Kirchner and CFO Robert Andersen will continue in those positions with the new combined company. If you own TIVO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/xperi-and-tivo-corporations-investigation/

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by NuCom Group. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MEET shareholders will receive $6.30 in cash for each share of MEET common stock that they own. If you own MEET shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/the-meet-group-inc/

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by BorgWarner Inc. (“BWA”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, DLPH shareholders will receive 0.4534 shares of BWA for each DLPH share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $13.45 based upon BWA’s April 29, 2020 closing price of $29.67. If you own DLPH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/delphi-technologies-plc/



