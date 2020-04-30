Opera Limited files its annual report on form 20-F

/EIN News/ -- OSLO, Norway, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera Limited (Nasdaq: OPRA) (“Opera” or the “Company”), one of the world’s major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2020.



The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.opera.com/sec-filings or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Mr. Derrick Nueman, at investor-relations@opera.com or by writing to:

Opera Limited

Vitaminveien 4

NO-0485 OSLO

Attention: Derrick Nueman

About Opera

Opera is a leading global internet brand with an engaged and growing base of over 350 million average monthly active users. Building on over 20 years of innovation, starting with our browser products, we are increasingly leveraging our brand as well as our massive and highly active user base in order to expand our offerings and our business. Today, we offer users across Europe, Africa and Asia a range of products and services that include our PC and mobile browsers as well as our AI-powered news reader Opera News and our app-based microfinance solutions.

Investor Relations Contact:

Derrick Nueman

investor-relations@opera.com or (408) 596-3055.



