Cameco Announces Election of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) has announced the election of nine board members at its annual meeting held on April 30, 2020.

Shareholders elected board members Ian Bruce, Daniel Camus, Donald Deranger, Catherine Gignac, Tim Gitzel, Jim Gowans, Kathryn Jackson, Don Kayne and Anne McLellan.

Voting Results for Cameco Directors

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Withheld % Votes Withheld Ian Bruce 59,190,962 99.34% 391,465 0.66% Daniel Camus 58,678,163 98.48% 904,264 1.52% Donald Deranger 59,272,325 99.48% 310,102 0.52% Catherine Gignac 59,324,230 99.57% 258,197 0.43% Tim Gitzel 59,285,619 99.50% 296,808 0.50% Jim Gowans 56,890,226 95.48% 2,692,201 4.52% Kathryn Jackson 59,193,286 99.35% 389,141 0.65% Don Kayne 56,185,281 94.30% 3,397,146 5.70% Anne McLellan 58,452,018 98.10% 1,130,409 1.90%

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Investor inquiries: Rachelle Girard 306-956-6403

Media inquiries: Jeff Hryhoriw 306-385-5221



