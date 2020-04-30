FATBURGER TO DONATE 25,000 COMPLIMENTARY MEALS TO HEALTHCARE WORKERS IN LOS ANGELES AND SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
/EIN News/ -- Throughout May, LA-based popular burger chain’s Food Truck will continue donating meals
to Southern California’s healthcare workers
LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) is continuing to underscore its appreciation for the hardworking healthcare heroes battling the coronavirus pandemic by having its popular burger restaurant, Fatburger, cook a total of 25,000 meals onsite at dozens of hospitals in Southern California. In April, Fatburger donated 10,000 meals and throughout May, Fatburger plans to dish out an additional 15,000 meals to those on the front lines.
“From day one of this pandemic, healthcare workers have worked nonstop to provide care and support for thousands of individuals impacted by the coronavirus,” said Andy Wiederhorn, President and Chief Executive Officer, FAT Brands Inc. “We’re letting these true heroes know how grateful we are for their service and know that a freshly cooked meal onsite will help to put smiles on their faces.”
Since early April, Fatburger, the all-American fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, has been making stops with its “Fatmobile” food truck at local hospitals to cook fresh, tasty meals for healthcare workers throughout LA and Southern California.
SCHEDULE OF UPCOMING STOPS:
Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 6:00 P.M.
Encino Hospital Center
16237 Ventura Blvd., Encino, CA 91436
Friday, May 1, 2020 at 7:15 P.M.
Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center
1983 Marengo Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Monday, May 4, 2020, 7:00 PM
PIH Health Whittier Hospital
12401 Washington Blvd., Whittier, CA 90602
Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 12:30 PM
Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital
4650 Lincoln Blvd. Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 7:00 PM
PIH Health Downey Hospital
11500 Brookshire Ave., Downey, CA 90241
Thursday, May 7, 2020, 11:30 AM
Huntington Beach Hospital
17772 Beach Blvd., Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Monday, May 11, 2020, 11:00 AM
The Angeles Clinic and Research Institute
11800 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025
Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 11:00 AM
Anaheim Global Medical Center
1025 South Anaheim Global Medical Center, Anaheim, CA 92805
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Adventist Health White Memorial
1720 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Friday, May 15, 2020, 11:00 AM
White Memorial Community Health Center (WMCHC)
1828 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave, Suite 6100, Los Angeles, CA 90033
ABOUT FATBURGER:
An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.
About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands
FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns eight restaurant brands: Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 375 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.
CONTACT:
Lisa Aldape
JConnelly
973 525 6550
laldape@jconnelly.com
