Community Bank of the Bay Earns $886,000 in First Quarter 2020; Loans and Deposits Increase 21% Year-Over-Year; Details COVID-19 Response

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Bank of the Bay (OTCPink: CBYAA), a San Francisco Bay Area commercial bank with full-service offices in Oakland, Danville and San Mateo, today reported that net income increased 13.3% to $886,000 for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $782,000 in the first quarter of 2019. Profitability was supported by 21% loan and deposit growth year-over-year and excellent asset quality. All financial results are unaudited.



“We started 2020 with a solid first quarter while positioning the Bank for the post COVID-19 economy. In addition to our already strong capital levels, we took advantage of declining rates to add low cost liquidity to our balance sheet and as a result we were also able to maintain healthy margins given the environment,” stated William S. Keller, President and CEO. “While our asset quality at quarter end remains very strong, we are being proactive in our approach to the pandemic’s impact on our San Francisco Bay Area markets and we booked a $500,000 loan loss provision, which is significantly higher than the provisions booked over the past few years.

“When the State of California initiated its shelter-in-place orders in mid-March, the bank’s existing IT infrastructure and mobile Relationship Manager philosophy allowed us to seamlessly transition our employees to work from home status, while we are rotating in-office time for executives to comply with social distancing guidelines. We continue to service our clients through modified branch hours and expanded the use of mobile banking technologies. We will continue with this operating structure until the shelter-in-place order is lifted by the State of California.”

On March 27, 2020, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) providing economic relief for the country, including the $349 billion Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) to fund short-term loans for small businesses. The funds allocated to the PPP from the CARES Act had been fully allocated as of April 16, 2020, and Congress recently approved a second round of funding for the PPP.

“Our loan officers were extremely proactive in contacting every borrower by the end of March to understand how they were being affected by declining economic activity, and to offer assistance with interest only and payment deferral options,” Keller continued. “Our early communication allowed us to actively help our small business and non-profit clients navigate the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program, and as of April 29, 2020, we had obtained loan approvals for 321 of our existing clients and potential new clients, totaling over $81 million. In keeping with our commitment to equal access, 150 of our approved applications were under $100,000, and we obtained approvals for loans as small as $3,051. As a longtime preferred SBA lender, we not only actively participated in the PPP, but are also well positioned to provide longer term SBA-supported solutions to our clients as warranted.” While the Bank has already added significant low-cost liquidity, it has also been approved to participate in the Federal Reserve’s PPP Liquidity Facility which can further augment liquidity if necessary. PPPLF advances can be used to support the surge in PPP loans and are repaid as the loans are repaid or forgiven.

“Our loan portfolio entered the period in excellent condition, and while the majority of our exposure to the industries most affected by the shelter-in-place order are secured by real estate with conservative loan-to-value ratios and strong guarantors, we chose to be proactive with our Provision in the first quarter, and our Loan Loss Reserve to non-guaranteed loans now stands at 1.22%,” said Mukhtar Ali, Chief Credit Officer. “At quarter end our loan portfolio includes 10.5% in hospitality-related advances, 5.2% in retail and entertainment, 4.4% in gas stations and 4.0% in food services. It is important to know that the great majority of these loans, especially in the Hospitality and Gas Station segments are to extremely experienced and resilient operators who we have worked directly with through several previous credit cycles.”

The Bank has identified the following industry segments most at risk, as of March 31, 2020:

Industry Segments ($ in thousands) Balances % of Total

Balances Hospitality $ 41,849 10.5% Gasoline Stations 17,803 4.4% Food Service 16,047 4.0% Entertainment and Recreation 14,208 3.5% Retail, Excluding Grocers and Gasoline Stations 6,433 1.6% Total $ 96,339 24.1%

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights (at or for the period ended March 31, 2020)



Net income increased 13.3% to $886,000 in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $782,000 in the first quarter a year ago. Earnings per share was $0.10 in both the first quarter of 2020 and the first quarter a year ago.





Pre-tax core earnings excluding gains on loan sales, Bank Enterprise Awards and loan loss provisions, increased $179,000 or 13.8% to total $1.47 million in the first quarter, compared to $1.30 million in the first quarter a year ago.





Net interest income increased 14.1% to $4.63 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $4.06 million in the first quarter a year ago. The improvement in operating net income in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter a year ago reflects a $572,000 increase in net interest income and a $300,000 increase in non-interest income, offset by a $350,000 increase in the provision for loan loss reserve and a $375,000 increase in noninterest expenses.





Net interest margin for the first quarter totaled 3.95% compared with 4.02% for the prior quarter and 4.18% in the first quarter a year ago. The reduction in margin from the prior quarter was primarily due to a 12-basis point decrease in the average yield on earning assets as a result of the 150-basis point decrease in the Federal Funds Rate during the quarter.





Net loans increased $69.8 million, or 21.1%, to $400.2 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $330.5 million a year ago, and grew modestly compared to $399.7 million three months earlier. The year over year loan growth was generally distributed among three key loan categories with $29.7 million in commercial real estate loans, $20.9 million in construction loans, and $12.8 million in commercial and industrial loans.





Total deposits increased $75.5 million, or 21.2% to $432.0 million at March 31, 2020, compared to a year ago and increased $32.7 million, or 8.2% compared to $399.2 million three months earlier. Noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts increased 23.9% compared to a year ago and represented 34.2% of total deposits, savings, NOW and money market accounts increased 12.1% compared to a year ago and represented 44.5% of total deposits and CDs increased 40.0% when compared to a year ago and comprised 21.4% of the total deposit portfolio, at March 31, 2020.





Assets totaled $527.4 million at March 31, 2020, a $103.5 million increase, or 24.4%, compared to $423.9 million a year earlier, and a $34.0 million increase, compared to $493.4 million three months earlier. Average earning assets for the quarter totaled $469.8 million, an increase of $76.6 million, or 19.5%, from the first quarter a year ago and an increase of $9.4 million, or 2.0%, compared with the prior quarter end.





Asset quality remained excellent with only $141,000 of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2020, representing 0.04% of total loans. This compares to nonperforming loans at 0.22% of total loans at March 31, 2019, and 0.04% at December 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) were 0.03% of total assets at the end of the first quarter and at the end of the preceding quarter. At March 31, 2019, NPAs were 0.17% of total assets. The year over year improvement in NPAs reflects the stability of the loan portfolio and pay downs in principal balances.





Net recoveries were $7,000 in the first quarter of 2020, compared to net recoveries of $74,000 in the first quarter a year ago.





Allowance for loan losses, as a percentage of total loans, was 1.15% at March 31, 2020, compared to 1.10%, at March 31, 2019, and 3,283% of non-performing loans at the end of the first quarter of 2020 compared to 492% a year ago.





Total equity as of March 31, 2020 of $57.4 million increased $1.4 million, or 2.4%, from the prior quarter end. The Bank’s capital levels are well above FDIC “Well Capitalized” standards as of March 31, 2020, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.58%.





Book value per common share totaled $6.57 as of March 31, 2020, an increase of 9.4% from a year ago.





In January, the Company relocated its Danville office to a new location at 740 Camino Ramon, providing better client accessibility and a larger infrastructure to accommodate its growing franchise.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we postponed our shareholder meeting, and plan to reschedule in the near future,” added Keller.

About Community Bank of the Bay

Community Bank of the Bay (OTCPink: CBYAA) serves the financial needs of closely held businesses and professional service firms, as well as their owner-operators and non-profit organizations throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. Community Bank of the Bay is a member of the FDIC, an SBA Preferred Lender, and a CDARS depository institution, headquartered in Oakland, with full-service branches in Danville and San Mateo. It is also California’s first FDIC-insured certified Community Development Financial Institution and one of only three operating in the Bay Area. The bank is recognized for establishing the Bay Area Green Fund to provide financing to sustainable businesses and projects and supports environmentally responsible values. Additional information on the bank is available online at www.BankCBB.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, such as, among others, statements about plans, expectations and goals concerning growth and improvement. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Bank's control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW:

COMMUNITY BANK OF THE BAY UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Dollars in thousands, except earnings per share) INCOME STATEMENT

Three Months Ended 2020

2019

Qtr over Qtr 2019

Qtr over Yr Ago Qtr March 31 December 31 % Change March 31 % Change Interest income $ 5,690 $ 5,778 -1.5 % $ 4,887 16.4 % Interest expense 1,062 1,113 -4.6 % 831 27.8 % Net interest income before provision 4,628 4,665 -0.8 % 4,056 14.1 % Provision for Loan Losses 500 50 900.0 % 150 233.3 % Net interest income after provision 4,128 4,615 -10.6 % 3,906 5.7 % Non-interest income 492 248 98.4 % 192 156.3 % Non-interest expense 3,328 3,307 0.6 % 2,952 12.7 % Income before provision for income taxes 1,292 1,556 -17.0 % 1,146 12.7 % Provision for income taxes 406 494 -17.8 % 364 11.5 % Net income $ 886 $ 1,062 -16.6 % $ 782 13.3 % Less: preferred dividends - - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Net income available for common stockholders $ 886 $ 1,062 -16.6 % $ 782 13.3 % Basic earnings per common share $ 0.10 $ 0.12 -16.8 % $ 0.10 6.6 % Weighted average common shares outstanding 8,720,352 8,696,448 8,202,004 Return on average assets 0.72 % 0.88 % 0.77 % Return on average common equity 6.23 % 7.58 % 6.56 %





COMMUNITY BANK OF THE BAY

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Dollars in thousands, except book value per share)

BALANCE SHEET At Period End 2020

2019

Qtr over Qtr 2019

Year over Year ASSETS March 31 December 31 % Change March 31 % Change Total cash and investments $ 115,411 $ 81,737 41.2 % $ 87,025 32.6 % Loans, net of unearned income 400,242 399,687 0.1 % 330,487 21.1 % Loan loss reserve (4,613 ) (4,106 ) 12.3 % (3,624 ) 27.3 % Other assets 16,330 16,055 1.7 % 9,968 63.8 % Total Assets $ 527,370 $ 493,373 6.9 % 423,856 24.4 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY Non-interest bearing demand deposits 147,525 133,744 10.3 % 119,069 23.9 % Interest bearing deposits 284,441 265,503 7.1 % 237,397 19.8 % Total deposits 431,966 399,247 8.2 % 356,466 21.2 % Total borrowings and other liabilities 37,982 38,059 -0.2 % 16,523 129.9 % Total Liabilities $ 469,948 $ 437,306 7.5 % $ 372,989 26.0 % Total equity 57,422 56,067 2.4 % 50,867 12.9 % Total Liabilities and Total Equity $ 527,370 $ 493,373 6.9 % $ 423,856 24.4 % Book value per common share $ 6.57 $ 6.43 2.1 % $ 6.00 9.4 %





SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (In thousands of dollars, except for ratios and per share amounts) Unaudited At or for the Three Months Ended 2020

2019

2019

March 31 December 31 March 31 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Net (charge-offs) recoveries 7 (1 ) 74 Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans 0.0018 % -0.0003 % 0.0228 % Non-performing loans as a % of loans 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.22 % Non-performing assets as a % of assets 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.17 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans 1.15 % 1.03 % 1.10 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of non-performing loans 3283 % 2721 % 492 % AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Average assets 493,457 481,379 409,526 Average total loans 402,021 396,615 323,850 Average total deposits 398,055 389,270 344,542 Average shareholders' equity 57,050 55,615 48,350 FINANCIAL RATIOS\STATISTICS Return on average equity 0.72 % 0.88 % 0.77 % Return on average assets 6.23 % 7.58 % 6.56 % Net interest margin 3.95 % 4.02 % 4.18 % Efficiency ratio 64.99 % 67.31 % 69.50 %

Contacts:

William S. Keller, President & CEO

510-433-5404

wkeller@BankCBB.com



