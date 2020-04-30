Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL; TSX and NYSE) today announced that the eleven nominees proposed as directors in its management proxy circular dated March 4, 2020 were elected as directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders or represented by proxy at its virtual annual meeting of shareholders held on April 30, 2020 in Montréal. The voting results are detailed below:



NOMINEES FOR WITHHELD Number % Number % William D. Anderson 153,646,546 95.16 7,811,910 4.84 Donald C. Berg 160,805,848 99.60 652,611 0.40 Maryse Bertrand 158,881,106 98.40 2,577,354 1.60 Marc Caira 159,510,295 98.79 1,948,161 1.21 Glenn J. Chamandy 161,236,467 99.86 221,992 0.14 Shirley E. Cunningham 159,623,289 98.86 1,835,170 1.14 Russell Goodman 157,794,135 97.73 3,664,324 2.27 Charles M. Herington 159,620,085 98.86 1,838,375 1.14 Luc Jobin 160,696,485 99.53 761,974 0.47 Craig A. Leavitt 160,270,065 99.26 1,188,394 0.74 Anne Martin-Vachon 160,184,778 99.21 1,273,682 0.79

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, Gildan® Hammer™, Prim + Preux®, Gold Toe®, Anvil® by Gildan®, Alstyle®, Secret®, Silks®, Kushyfoot®, Secret Silky®, Therapy Plus®, Peds® and MediPeds®, and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. Our product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear products sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms, and to global lifestyle brand companies.

Gildan owns and operates vertically-integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean Basin, North America, and Bangladesh. With approximately 51,000 employees worldwide Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour and environmental practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive Genuine Responsibility® program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its corporate citizenship practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com and www.genuineresponsibility.com, respectively.

Investor inquiries:

Sophie Argiriou

Vice President, Investor Communications

(514) 343-8815

sargiriou@gildan.com Media inquiries:

Genevieve Gosselin

Director, Corporate Marketing and Communications

(514) 343-8814

ggosselin@gildan.com







