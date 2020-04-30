Acadian Timber Corp. Announces Change of Location for Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acadian Timber Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX:ADN) announced today that the location of its 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) has been changed to the Company’s Edmundston, New Brunswick office, located at 365 Canada Road, Edmundston, NB, E3V 1W2. Due to the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (“COVID‐19”) pandemic, the original meeting location was no longer available. The date and time of the Meeting have not changed.



As a result of public health measures implemented to combat the spread of COVID-19, including restrictions on mass gatherings implemented by the Government of New Brunswick, in-person attendance at the Meeting will be restricted to essential personnel and registered shareholders and proxyholders entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting. In order to comply with government orders concerning the maximum size of public gatherings and required social distancing parameters, the Company may be unable to admit shareholders to the Meeting. The Company strongly encourages shareholders not to attend the Meeting in person and to vote their common shares prior to the Meeting by following the instructions set out in the proxy materials for the Meeting, copies of which are available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.acadiantimber.com.

To allow shareholders to follow along with the Meeting, the Company will broadcast the Meeting via conference call and live webcast on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM (Atlantic Time). Shareholders will not be able to vote or speak through the conference call or webcast. There will be a question and answer session following the termination of the formal business of the Meeting during which shareholders attending the conference call can ask questions. Shareholders are invited to submit their questions in advance by May 5, 2020, by e-mail to ir@acadiantimber.com.

These changes to the format of the Meeting are intended to reduce the potential risks associated with COVID-19. The Company is actively monitoring the COVID-19 situation and is sensitive to the public health and travel concerns shareholders may have and the protocols that federal, provincial, and local governments have and may further impose. While the Company plans to take prudent precautions in the holding of the Meeting, it cannot guarantee that the effectiveness of any such precautions will be absolute.

To participate in the Meeting on May 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM (Atlantic Time), please dial +1-866-795-3013 toll free in North America (Canada and the USA) or, for oversees calls, please dial +1-409-937-8907 at approximately 10:50 AM (Atlantic Time). The conference ID is 8113289. For those unable to participate, a taped rebroadcast will be available until midnight June 6, 2020. To access this rebroadcast, please dial +1-855-859-2056 toll free or + 1-404-537-3406 (Conference ID 8113289). The Meeting will also be webcasted live on our website, where it will be archived for future reference.

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSX: ADN) is a leading supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. With a total of approximately 2.4 million acres of land under management, Acadian is one of the largest timberland operators in New Brunswick and Maine. Acadian owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick. Acadian’s products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products, sold to approximately 85 regional customers. Acadian’s business strategy is to maximize cash flows from its existing timberland assets while growing its business by acquiring assets on a value basis and utilizing its operations-oriented approach to drive improved performance.

For further information, please visit our website at www.acadiantimber.com or contact:

Adam Sheparski

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 1-506-737-2345 ext. 2356

E-mail: ir@acadiantimber.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.