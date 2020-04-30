IntriCon Announces Appointment of Sara Hill as Chief Human Resource Officer

/EIN News/ -- ARDEN HILLS, Minn., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN), a designer, developer and manufacturer of miniature interventional, implantable and body-worn medical devices, today announced Sara Hill has been appointed Chief Human Resource Officer. As a key member of IntriCon's executive leadership team, Ms. Hill will lead the company’s global human resources function, overseeing the efforts of organizational and leadership development, talent acquisition and talent management, succession planning and total rewards.



“We are delighted to welcome Sara to the IntriCon team. One of our top priorities this year is the implementation of an enhanced organizational structure that best aligns with our focus on driving a sustainable pipeline of growth opportunities,” said Mark Gorder, President and Chief Executive Officer at IntriCon. “Sara's demonstrated ability to build and grow high-performing teams made her an ideal fit to further our vision of delivering the most advanced products to meet the rising demand for smaller, more intelligent and better-connected medical devices.”

Ms. Hill brings over 20 years of strategic human resource and executive experience to IntriCon, rooted in a passion for developing strong partnerships with senior leaders and teams to build high-performing, dynamic organizations. Most recently she served as the Chief Human Resource Officer at Ceridian, where she led people engagement and talent strategies for an employee community of 5,000. Prior to Ceridian, she served as the Senior Vice President of Human Resources at US Bank.

Ms. Hill holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from the University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Business Administration with Human Resources and Marketing concentrations from Vanderbilt University.

"I am excited to join this smart and dedicated group. IntriCon has long been at the forefront of medical device advancement and is well respected by customers and partners alike. It’s an honor to have the opportunity to contribute to the further momentum of this business," said Hill.

About IntriCon Corporation

Headquartered in Arden Hills, Minn., IntriCon Corporation designs, develops and manufactures miniature interventional, implantable and body-worn medical devices. These advanced products help medical, healthcare and professional communications companies meet the rising demand for smaller, more intelligent and better-connected devices. IntriCon has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. The company’s common stock trades under the symbol “IIN” on the NASDAQ Global Market. For more information about IntriCon, visit www.intricon.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Leigh Salvo

(415) 937-5404

InvestorRelations@IntriCon.com



