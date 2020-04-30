There were 895 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,928 in the last 365 days.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter 2020

  • Through April 28, 2020, approved approximately $332 million of PPP loans for 2,190 customers.
  • Net Loss of $2.0 million, or a Loss of $0.12 Per Diluted Share
    °  Credit Loss Expense of $21.7 million
    °  Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Revenue2 of $17.6 million, an increase of $5.4 million
    °  Noninterest Income increased 12% to $10.2 million
    °  Noninterest Expenses decreased 18% to $30.0 million
  • Ending deposit balances rose $131.2 million, or 4%, from year-end 2019

IOWA CITY, Iowa, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or the "Company”) today reported net loss for the first quarter of 2020 of $2.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $13.4 million, or $0.83 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019 (the “linked quarter”). Credit loss expense for the first quarter was $21.7 million, which reduced diluted earnings per common share by approximately $0.99 for the first quarter of 2020.

Charles Funk, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The quarter was dominated by the activity, which accelerated in March, to prepare and deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our employees, customers and communities. We had many bankers in April working 18 hour days to assure that our customers with PPP applications were promptly served. We also implemented CECL as a means of calculating our necessary credit loss expense. Our credit loss expense of $21.7 million is related to the worsening forecast for the U.S. and our regional economy due to the significant slowing we’ve seen in current and forecasted economic activity. We saw a number of positive elements during the quarter, including excellent deposit growth, very good fee income across our footprint, and improved expense management.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended
March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
2020   2019   2019
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net interest income $ 37,406     $ 39,584     $ 25,976  
Noninterest income 10,155     9,036     5,410  
Total revenue, net of interest expense 47,561     48,620     31,386  
Credit loss expense 21,733     604     1,594  
Noninterest expense 30,001     36,436     20,617  
(Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense (4,173 )   11,580     9,175  
Income tax (benefit) expense (2,198 )   (1,791 )   1,890  
Net (loss) income $ (1,975 )   $ 13,371     $ 7,285  
Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.12 )   $ 0.83     $ 0.60  
           
Return on average assets (0.17 )%   1.14 %   0.89 %
Return on average equity (1.54 )%   10.55 %   8.22 %
Return on average tangible equity(2) (0.47 )%   15.60 %   10.87 %
Efficiency ratio(2) 57.67 %   63.05 %   62.48 %
 
First Quarter Summary compares to the linked quarter unless noted. 
Non-GAAP measure. See pages 15-17 for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. 
 

MIDWESTONE'S RESPONSE TO COVID-19

MidWestOne has activated our Business Continuity Plan and taken actions to support the health, safety, and well-being of our communities, customers, and employees.

SUPPORTING OUR EMPLOYEES

MidWestOne has taken steps to support our employees:

  • Ensuring the safety of our workforce through social distancing throughout our locations, servicing customers via drive-up and closure of bank lobbies, significant expansion of work from home capabilities, increased cleaning services, and implementation of business travel restrictions.

  • Providing financial assistance by providing pandemic pay benefits to employees to care for children due to school or daycare closures and for COVID-19 self-isolation, and by providing accommodations for employees with pre-existing health conditions through pandemic pay benefits or remote work arrangements.

SUPPORTING OUR CUSTOMERS

To assist our consumer and business clients during this time of need, MidWestOne is providing relief in several ways:

  • Implementing loan payment deferral program. Through April 28, 2020, we have approved approximately $346 million in loan payment deferrals.

  • Aiding our clients through administration of the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Through April 28, 2020, we have approved approximately $332 million in total loan volume through the PPP for 2,190 customers.
  • Aiding our clients through administration of the CARES Act SBA payment forgiveness program. Through April 23, 2020, over 120 loans have been enrolled with monthly payment relief totaling more than $600,000.

  • Digitally enabling our customers. Online banking user sessions and online account openings increased 26% and 34%, respectively1.

SUPPORTING OUR COMMUNITIES

MidWestOne is committing an additional $150,000 to our annual charitable giving to help meet the needs of our communities impacted by COVID-19. As a community bank, MidWestOne takes pride in making these contributions. In addition, MidWestOne has focused on supporting our local businesses, including by using local restaurants to provide food for employee recognition lunches for MidWestOne employees working on-site.

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased in the first quarter of 2020 to $37.4 million from $39.6 million in the linked quarter, reflecting net interest margin compression and lower loan purchase discount accretion. The tax equivalent net interest margin decreased 19 basis points ("bps") to 3.60% for the first quarter of 2020 from 3.79% in the linked quarter. Loan purchase discount accretion added $3.0 million to net interest income in the first quarter compared to $3.9 million in the linked quarter. The Company's core net interest margin, which excludes loan purchase discount accretion, compressed 11 bps from the linked quarter as lower asset yields were only partially offset by reduced funding costs. Finally, an asset-side mix shift contributed to the decrease in net interest income.

Mr. Funk continued, “Part of the decrease in net interest income compared to the prior quarter was attributable to loan purchase discount accretion. In addition, core net interest margin compression reflected a timing difference between the market reduction in interest rates on variable rate loans and the repricing of our deposit portfolios. Certain variable rate loans repriced lower twice during the month of March as a result of the decreases of 50 bps and 100 bps in the target federal funds rate by the Federal Reserve Board's Federal Open Market Committee. However, certain deposit rates were not adjusted until the end of the month. We expect to see net interest margin improvement in the second quarter as our funding costs are adjusted.”

1Online banking user sessions data compares April 25, 2020 to March 1, 2020. Online Account openings data compares March 2020 to February 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2020 increased $1.1 million, or 12%, from the linked quarter. The increase was due primarily to an increase of $1.6 million in the ‘Other’ income line item. The 'Other' line item reflected an increase from the linked quarter of $2.0 million in income from our commercial loan swap program. Partially offsetting this increase, loan revenue declined $634 thousand due primarily to a $447 thousand decrease in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights.

“It was a strong quarter throughout our lines of business that generate fees. Wealth management had consistent performance throughout the quarter, as did our Home Mortgage Center. Commercial banking swap revenues had the best quarter since we implemented this product for our customers. The biggest negative in this segment was the fair value adjustment in mortgage servicing rights,” said Mr. Funk.

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
Noninterest Income 2020   2019   2019
  (In thousands)
Investment services and trust activities $ 2,536   $ 2,421     $ 1,390  
Service charges and fees 1,826   2,072     1,442  
Card revenue 1,365   1,142     998  
Loan revenue 1,123   1,757     393  
Bank-owned life insurance 520   501     392  
Insurance commissions       420  
Investment securities gains, net 42   18     17  
Other 2,743   1,125     358  
Total noninterest income $ 10,155   $ 9,036     $ 5,410  
 

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2020 decreased $6.4 million, or 18%, from the linked quarter due primarily to a decrease in compensation and employee benefits. The decrease in compensation and employee benefits is primarily attributable to the decrease in merger-related expenses related to the Company's prior merger with ATBancorp. In addition, other noninterest expense decreased primarily due to a reduction in tax credit partnership investment amortization, which was $401 thousand in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $3.9 million in the linked quarter.

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
Noninterest Expense 2020   2019   2019
  (In thousands)
Compensation and employee benefits $ 16,617   $ 19,246     $ 12,579  
Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,341   2,347     1,879  
Equipment 1,880   2,251     1,371  
Legal and professional 1,535   1,797     965  
Data processing 1,354   1,492     845  
Marketing 1,062   1,147     606  
Amortization of intangibles 2,028   1,941     452  
FDIC insurance 448   (72 )   370  
Communications 457   493     342  
Foreclosed assets, net 138   173     58  
Other 2,141   5,621     1,150  
Total noninterest expense $ 30,001   $ 36,436     $ 20,617  
 

The following table presents details of merger-related costs for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
Merger-related Expenses 2020   2019   2019
  (In thousands)
Compensation and employee benefits $   $ 2,854   $ 10
Occupancy expense of premises, net   73  
Equipment   43  
Legal and professional   201   126
Data processing 44   51   5
Marketing   2  
Other 10   58   26
Total merger-related costs $ 54   $ 3,282   $ 167
 

Income Taxes

The Company recognized a net income tax benefit of $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to a net income tax benefit of $1.8 million in the linked quarter due primarily to the net loss during the first quarter of 2020 and the recognition of $383 thousand of tax credits during the the first quarter of 2020.

BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL HIGHLIGHTS As of or For the Three Months Ended
March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
2020   2019   2019
  (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Ending Balance Sheet          
Total assets $ 4,763.9     $ 4,653.6     $ 3,309.0  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,425.8     3,451.3     2,403.8  
Total securities held for investment 881.9     786.0     628.0  
Total deposits 3,859.8     3,728.7     2,684.8  
Average Balance Sheet          
Average total assets $ 4,669.7     $ 4,634.6     $ 3,301.1  
Average total loans 3,436.3     3,493.5     2,409.6  
Average total deposits 3,760.0     3,723.9     2,627.6  
Funding and Liquidity          
Short-term borrowings $ 129.5     $ 139.3     $ 76.1  
Long-term debt 209.9     231.7     162.5  
Loans to deposits ratio 89.15 %   93.04 %   89.74 %
Equity          
Total shareholders' equity $ 500.6     $ 509.0     $ 363.8  
Equity to assets ratio 10.51 %   10.94 %   11.00 %
Tangible common equity(1) 376.4     384.8     289.8  
Tangible common equity ratio(1) 8.11 %   8.50 %   8.96 %
Per Share Data          
Book value $ 31.11     $ 31.49     $ 29.94  
Tangible book value(1) $ 23.39     $ 23.81     $ 23.84  
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See pages 15-17 for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
 

Loans Held for Investment

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, decreased $25.5 million, or 1%, to $3.43 billion from December 31, 2019, primarily due to continued pay downs. At March 31, 2020, commercial real estate loans comprised approximately 52% of the loan portfolio. Commercial and industrial loans was the next largest category at 25% of total loans, followed by residential real estate loans at 16%, agricultural loans at 4%, and consumer loans at 2% of total loans.

The following table presents the composition of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, as of the dates indicated:

  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
Loans Held for Investment 2020   2019   2019
  (In thousands)
Commercial and industrial $ 864,702   $ 835,236     $ 535,878  
Agricultural 145,435   140,446     96,766  
Commercial real estate          
Construction and development 282,921   298,077     187,906  
Farmland 168,777   181,885     86,648  
Multifamily 217,108   227,407     161,067  
Other 1,111,640   1,107,490     843,817  
Total commercial real estate 1,780,446   1,814,859     1,279,438  
Residential real estate          
One-to-four family first liens 389,055   407,418     333,220  
One-to-four family junior liens 165,235   170,381     121,793  
Total residential real estate 554,290   577,799     455,013  
Consumer 80,889   82,926     36,664  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,425,762   $ 3,451,266     $ 2,403,759  
 

“Although total loans fell from year-end, commercial and industrial loans showed a large increase and agricultural loans showed an increase as lines of credit were drawn on in anticipation of spring planting. Construction and development loans were down, which is partially seasonal, and pay-downs occurred in the multi-family portfolio. The largest decrease occurred in the 1-4 family residential portfolio as in-house loans were refinanced into the secondary market due to historically low interest rates,” stated Mr. Funk.

Credit Loss Expense and Allowance for Credit Losses

The following table shows the activity in the allowance for credit losses related to loans for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
Allowance for Credit Losses Roll Forward 2020   2019   2019
  (In thousands)
Beginning balance $ 29,079     $ 31,532     $ 29,307  
Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle - CECL 3,984          
Charge-offs (1,497 )   (3,212 )   (1,355 )
Recoveries 299     155     106  
Net charge-offs (1,198 )   (3,057 )   (1,249 )
Credit loss expense related to loans 19,322     604     1,594  
Ending balance $ 51,187     $ 29,079     $ 29,652  
 

Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (CECL) accounting guidance. The adoption of this guidance established a single allowance framework for all financial assets carried at amortized cost and certain off-balance sheet credit exposures. The framework requires that management's estimate reflects credit losses over the full remaining expected life of each credit and considers expected future changes in macroeconomic conditions. The adoption resulted in the recognition on January 1, 2020 of cumulative effect adjustments of $4.0 million related to the allowance for credit losses (ACL) and $3.4 million related to the liability for off-balance sheet credit exposures.

As of March 31, 2020, the ACL was $51.2 million, or 1.49% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, compared with $29.1 million, or 0.84%, at December 31, 2019. The increase in the ratio was due to an increased credit loss expense driven by deterioration in current and forecasted economic conditions, largely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.  

As of March 31, 2020, the liability for off-balance sheet credit exposures was $5.8 million and was included in 'Other liabilities' on the balance sheet. The increase in the liability for off-balance-sheet credit exposures was due to credit loss expense of $2.4 million in the first quarter driven by deterioration in current and forecasted economic conditions, largely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deposits

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
Deposit Composition 2020   2019   2019
  (In thousands)
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 637,127     $ 662,209     $ 426,729  
Interest checking deposits 995,762     962,830     696,760  
Money market deposits 793,482     763,028     629,838  
Savings deposits 404,100     387,142     200,998  
Total non-maturity deposits 2,830,471     2,775,209     1,954,325  
Time deposits of $250,000 and under 688,409     682,232     541,310  
Time deposits over $250,000 340,964     271,214     189,192  
Total time deposits 1,029,373     953,446     730,502  
Total deposits $ 3,859,844     $ 3,728,655     $ 2,684,827  
 

Mr. Funk noted, “Once again, it was a very strong deposit quarter for the bank. Some of this growth is seasonal, but real progress is being made in developing long-term core funding relationships.”

CREDIT QUALITY

The following table presents a roll forward of nonperforming loans for the period indicated:

      90+ Days Past   Performing    
      Due & Still   Troubled Debt    
Nonperforming Loans Nonaccrual   Accruing   Restructured   Total
  (In thousands)
Balance at December 31, 2019 $ 41,483     $ 136     $ 4,372     $ 45,991  
Loans placed on nonaccrual, restructured or 90+ days past due & still accruing 10,450     291         10,741  
Repayments (including interest applied to principal) (6,078 )       (13 )   (6,091 )
Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due (274 )   (61 )       (335 )
Charge-offs (1,288 )           (1,288 )
Transfers to foreclosed assets (320 )           (320 )
Transfers to nonaccrual     (63 )       (63 )
Balance at March 31, 2020 $ 43,973     $ 303     $ 4,359     $ 48,635  
 

The following table presents selected loan credit quality metrics as of the dates indicated:

  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
Credit Quality Metrics 2020   2019   2019
  (dollars in thousands)
Nonaccrual loans held for investment $ 43,973     $ 41,483     $ 21,274  
Performing troubled debt restructured loans held for investment 4,359     4,372     5,161  
Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more 303     136     208  
Total nonperforming loans 48,635     45,991     26,643  
Foreclosed assets, net 968     3,706     336  
Total nonperforming assets $ 49,603     $ 49,697     $ 26,979  
Allowance for credit losses 51,187     29,079     29,652  
Credit loss expense related to loans (for the quarter) 19,322     604     1,594  
Net charge-offs (for the quarter) 1,198     3,057     1,249  
Net charge-offs to average loans held for investment (for the quarter) 0.14 %   0.35 %   0.21 %
ACL to loans held for investment, net of unearned income 1.49 %   0.84 %   1.23 %
ACL to nonaccrual loans held for investment, net of unearned income 116.41 %   70.10 %   139.38 %
Nonaccrual loans held for investment to loans held for investment, net of unearned income 1.28 %   1.20 %   0.89 %
                 

Mr. Funk noted, "Total nonperforming assets (NPAs) were relatively flat quarter to quarter. During the first quarter, we did make progress in our collection efforts on several large NPAs, but unfortunately we expect that the current pandemic crisis will likely stall collection efforts that were scheduled to occur in the second quarter."

CAPITAL

Effective March 31, 2020, we elected the 5-year phase-in option allowed under the interim final rule (IFR) recently issued by the federal banking regulatory agencies that delays the estimated impact on regulatory capital stemming from the implementation of CECL. The IFR allows the add back of 100% of the capital effect from the day one CECL transition adjustment and 25% of the capital effect from subsequent increases in the allowance for credit losses through the two-year period ending December 31, 2021. This cumulative amount will then be reduced from capital over the subsequent three-year period.

The following table presents the regulatory capital ratios of the Company and its banking subsidiary as of the dates indicated:

  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
Regulatory Capital Ratios 2020   2019   2019
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated          
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(1) 9.25 %   9.46 %   10.36 %
Tier 1 capital ratio(1) 10.25 %   10.47 %   11.21 %
Total capital ratio(1) 11.48 %   11.34 %   12.26 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio(1) 9.39 %   9.48 %   9.80 %
MidWestOne Bank          
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(1) 10.95 %   11.12 %   10.90 %
Tier 1 capital ratio(1) 10.95 %   11.12 %   10.90 %
Total capital ratio(1) 12.03 %   11.83 %   11.95 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio(1) 10.03 %   10.06 %   9.52 %
(1) Capital ratios for March 31, 2020 are preliminary          
           

CORPORATE UPDATE

Share Repurchase Program

During the first quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 95,340 shares of its common stock at an average price of $27.32 per share and a total cost of $2.6 million. At March 31, 2020, $6.4 million remained available to repurchase shares under the Company’s current share repurchase program.

"We discontinued repurchases of our stock in mid-March and currently have no near-term plans to resume repurchases until we have more clarity on the economic outlook," Mr. Funk concluded.

Cash Dividend Announcement

On April 29, 2020, the Company’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share. The dividend is payable June 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2020.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

The Company will host a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m. CT on Friday, May 1, 2020. To participate, please dial 866-233-3483 at least fifteen minutes before the call start time. If you are unable to participate on the call, a replay will be available until July 31, 2020, by calling 877-344-7529 and using the replay access code of 10136657. A transcript of the call will also be available on the Company’s web site (www.midwestonefinancial.com) within three business days of the call.

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

MidWestOne has prepared presentation materials (the “Investor Presentation”) that management intends to use during its First Quarter 2020 conference call on May 1, 2020. These materials have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this press release, and are also available on MidWestOne’s website at www.midwestonefinancial.com.

ABOUT MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne Financial is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.com. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MOFG.”

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We and our representatives may, from time to time, make written or oral statements that are “forward-looking” and provide information other than historical information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the factors listed below. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plans,” “goals,” “intend,” “project,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “may” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events, except as required under federal securities law.

Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have an impact on our ability to achieve operating results, growth plan goals and future prospects include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state, or local government laws, regulations, or orders in connection with the pandemic; (2) credit quality deterioration or pronounced and sustained reduction in real estate market values causing an increase in the allowance for credit losses, an increase in the credit loss expense, and a reduction in net earnings; (3) the effects of interest rates, including on our net income and the value of our securities portfolio; (4) changes in the economic environment, competition, or other factors that may affect our ability to acquire loans or influence the anticipated growth rate of loans and deposits and the quality of the loan portfolio and loan and deposit pricing; (5) fluctuations in the value of our investment securities; (6) governmental monetary and fiscal policies; (7) changes in benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits, including the expected elimination of LIBOR; (8) legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, trade, and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators; (9) the ability to attract and retain key executives and employees experienced in banking and financial services; (10) the sufficiency of the allowance for loan losses to absorb the amount of actual losses inherent in our existing loan portfolio; (11) our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to compete effectively in the marketplace; (12) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by industry) within our loan portfolio; (13) the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds, financial technology companies, and other financial institutions operating in our markets or elsewhere or providing similar services; (14) the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of allowances for loan losses and estimation of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; (15) the risks of mergers, including, without limitation, the related time and costs of implementing such transactions, integrating operations as part of these transactions and possible failures to achieve expected gains, revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (16) volatility of rate-sensitive deposits; (17) operational risks, including data processing system failures or fraud; (18) asset/liability matching risks and liquidity risks; (19) the costs, effects and outcomes of existing or future litigation; (20) changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions, nationally, internationally or in the communities in which we conduct business; (21) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies and the Financial Accounting Standards Board, such as the implementation of CECL; (22) war or terrorist activities, widespread disease or pandemic, or other adverse external events, which may cause deterioration in the economy or cause instability in credit markets; (23) the effects of cyber-attacks; (24) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies impacting the value of the agricultural or other products of our borrowers; and (25) other risk factors detailed from time to time in Securities and Exchange Commission filings made by the Company.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  March 31,   December 31,
  2020   2019
  (In thousands)
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $ 60,396     $ 67,174  
Interest earning deposits in banks 58,319     6,112  
Federal funds sold 6,830     198  
Total cash and cash equivalents 125,545     73,484  
Debt securities available for sale at fair value 881,859     785,977  
Loans held for sale 9,483     5,400  
Gross loans held for investment 3,440,907     3,469,236  
Unearned income, net (15,145 )   (17,970 )
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,425,762     3,451,266  
Allowance for credit losses (51,187 )   (29,079 )
Total loans held for investment, net 3,374,575     3,422,187  
Premises and equipment, net 89,860     90,723  
Goodwill 93,977     91,918  
Other intangible assets, net 30,190     32,218  
Foreclosed assets, net 968     3,706  
Other assets 157,452     147,960  
Total assets $ 4,763,909     $ 4,653,573  
LIABILITIES      
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 637,127     $ 662,209  
Interest bearing deposits 3,222,717     3,066,446  
Total deposits 3,859,844     3,728,655  
Short-term borrowings 129,489     139,349  
Long-term debt 209,874     231,660  
Other liabilities 64,138     44,927  
Total liabilities 4,263,345     4,144,591  
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Common stock 16,581     16,581  
Additional paid-in capital 299,412     297,390  
Retained earnings 190,212     201,105  
Treasury stock (12,518 )   (10,466 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income 6,877     4,372  
Total shareholders' equity 500,564     508,982  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,763,909     $ 4,653,573  
 

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
  2020   2019   2019
  (In thousands, except per share data)
Interest income          
Loans, including fees $ 42,012     $ 44,906     $ 29,035  
Taxable investment securities 3,717     3,540     2,927  
Tax-exempt investment securities 1,512     1,465     1,406  
Other 164     115     20  
Total interest income 47,405     50,026     33,388  
Interest expense          
Deposits 7,949     8,251     5,695  
Short-term borrowings 334     368     457  
Long-term debt 1,716     1,823     1,260  
Total interest expense 9,999     10,442     7,412  
Net interest income 37,406     39,584     25,976  
Credit loss expense 21,733     604     1,594  
Net interest income after credit loss expense 15,673     38,980     24,382  
Noninterest income          
Investment services and trust activities 2,536     2,421     1,390  
Service charges and fees 1,826     2,072     1,442  
Card revenue 1,365     1,142     998  
Loan revenue 1,123     1,757     393  
Bank-owned life insurance 520     501     392  
Insurance commissions         420  
Investment securities gains, net 42     18     17  
Other 2,743     1,125     358  
Total noninterest income 10,155     9,036     5,410  
Noninterest expense          
Compensation and employee benefits 16,617     19,246     12,579  
Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,341     2,347     1,879  
Equipment 1,880     2,251     1,371  
Legal and professional 1,535     1,797     965  
Data processing 1,354     1,492     845  
Marketing 1,062     1,147     606  
Amortization of intangibles 2,028     1,941     452  
FDIC insurance 448     (72 )   370  
Communications 457     493     342  
Foreclosed assets, net 138     173     58  
Other 2,141     5,621     1,150  
Total noninterest expense 30,001     36,436     20,617  
(Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense (4,173 )   11,580     9,175  
Income tax (benefit) expense (2,198 )   (1,791 )   1,890  
Net (loss) income $ (1,975 )   $ 13,371     $ 7,285  
           
(Loss) earnings per common share          
Basic $ (0.12 )   $ 0.83     $ 0.60  
Diluted $ (0.12 )   $ 0.83     $ 0.60  
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 16,142     16,162     12,164  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 16,142     16,193     12,177  
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2200     $ 0.2025     $ 0.2025  
                       

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
  (In thousands)
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 60,396     $ 67,174     $ 79,776     $ 72,801     $ 40,002  
Interest earning deposits in banks 58,319     6,112     6,413     47,708     2,969  
Federal funds sold 6,830     198     478          
Total cash and cash equivalents 125,545     73,484     86,667     120,509     42,971  
Debt securities available for sale at fair value 881,859     785,977     503,278     460,302     432,979  
Held to maturity securities at amortized cost         190,309     193,173     195,033  
Total securities held for investment 881,859     785,977     693,587     653,475     628,012  
Loans held for sale 9,483     5,400     7,906     4,306     309  
Gross loans held for investment 3,440,907     3,469,236     3,545,993     3,569,236     2,409,333  
Unearned income, net (15,145 )   (17,970 )   (21,265 )   (32,733 )   (5,574 )
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,425,762     3,451,266     3,524,728     3,536,503     2,403,759  
Allowance for credit losses (51,187 )   (29,079 )   (31,532 )   (28,691 )   (29,652 )
Total loans held for investment, net 3,374,575     3,422,187     3,493,196     3,507,812     2,374,107  
Premises and equipment, net 89,860     90,723     91,190     93,395     75,200  
Goodwill 93,977     91,918     93,258     93,376     64,654  
Other intangible assets, net 30,190     32,218     33,635     36,624     9,423  
Foreclosed assets, net 968     3,706     4,366     4,922     336  
Other assets 157,452     147,960     144,482     148,044     113,963  
Total assets $ 4,763,909     $ 4,653,573     $ 4,648,287     $ 4,662,463     $ 3,308,975  
LIABILITIES                  
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 637,127     $ 662,209     $ 673,777     $ 647,078     $ 426,729  
Interest bearing deposits 3,222,717     3,066,446     3,035,935     3,078,394     2,258,098  
Total deposits 3,859,844     3,728,655     3,709,712     3,725,472     2,684,827  
Short-term borrowings 129,489     139,349     155,101     153,829     76,066  
Long-term debt 209,874     231,660     244,677     252,673     162,471  
Other liabilities 64,138     44,927     40,912     42,138     21,762  
Total liabilities 4,263,345     4,144,591     4,150,402     4,174,112     2,945,126  
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Common stock 16,581     16,581     16,581     16,581     12,463  
Additional paid-in capital 299,412     297,390     297,144     296,879     187,535  
Retained earnings 190,212     201,105     191,007     181,984     173,771  
Treasury stock (12,518 )   (10,466 )   (9,933 )   (8,716 )   (7,297 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 6,877     4,372     3,086     1,623     (2,623 )
Total shareholders' equity 500,564     508,982     497,885     488,351     363,849  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,763,909     $ 4,653,573     $ 4,648,287     $ 4,662,463     $ 3,308,975  
 


MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
  (In thousands, except per share data)
Interest income                  
Loans, including fees $ 42,012     $ 44,906     $ 49,169     $ 40,053     $ 29,035  
Taxable investment securities 3,717     3,540     3,376     3,289     2,927  
Tax-exempt investment securities 1,512     1,465     1,401     1,424     1,406  
Other 164     115     130     185     20  
Total interest income 47,405     50,026     54,076     44,951     33,388  
Interest expense                  
Deposits 7,949     8,251     8,238     7,743     5,695  
Short-term borrowings 334     368     522     500     457  
Long-term debt 1,716     1,823     2,058     1,876     1,260  
Total interest expense 9,999     10,442     10,818     10,119     7,412  
Net interest income 37,406     39,584     43,258     34,832     25,976  
Credit loss expense 21,733     604     4,264     696     1,594  
Net interest income after credit loss expense 15,673     38,980     38,994     34,136     24,382  
Noninterest income                  
Investment services and trust activities 2,536     2,421     2,339     1,890     1,390  
Service charges and fees 1,826     2,072     2,068     1,870     1,442  
Card revenue 1,365     1,142     1,655     1,799     998  
Loan revenue 1,123     1,757     991     648     393  
Bank-owned life insurance 520     501     514     470     392  
Insurance commissions             314     420  
Investment securities gains, net 42     18     23     32     17  
Other 2,743     1,125     414     1,773     358  
Total noninterest income 10,155     9,036     8,004     8,796     5,410  
Noninterest expense                  
Compensation and employee benefits 16,617     19,246     17,426     16,409     12,579  
Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,341     2,347     2,294     2,127     1,879  
Equipment 1,880     2,251     2,181     1,914     1,371  
Legal and professional 1,535     1,797     1,996     3,291     965  
Data processing 1,354     1,492     1,234     1,008     845  
Marketing 1,062     1,147     1,167     869     606  
Amortization of intangibles 2,028     1,941     2,583     930     452  
FDIC insurance 448     (72 )   (42 )   434     370  
Communications 457     493     489     377     342  
Foreclosed assets, net 138     173     265     84     58  
Other 2,141     5,621     1,849     1,597     1,150  
Total noninterest expense 30,001     36,436     31,442     29,040     20,617  
(Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense (4,173 )   11,580     15,556     13,892     9,175  
Income tax (benefit) expense (2,198 )   (1,791 )   3,256     3,218     1,890  
Net (loss) income $ (1,975 )   $ 13,371     $ 12,300     $ 10,674     $ 7,285  
                   
(Loss) earnings per common share                  
Basic $ (0.12 )   $ 0.83     $ 0.76     $ 0.72     $ 0.60  
Diluted $ (0.12 )   $ 0.83     $ 0.76     $ 0.72     $ 0.60  
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 16,142     16,162     16,201     14,894     12,164  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 16,142     16,193     16,215     14,900     12,177  
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2200     $ 0.2025     $ 0.2025     $ 0.2025     $ 0.2025  
 

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   March 31, 2019
    Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average Balance   Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost
  (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                                    
Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3) $ 3,436,263   $ 42,509   4.98 %   $ 3,493,496   $ 45,429   5.16 %   $ 2,409,641   $ 29,308   4.93 %
Taxable investment securities   567,001   3,717   2.64 %   508,911   3,540   2.76 %   414,986   2,927   2.86 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4)   224,171   1,907   3.42 %   211,695   1,846   3.46 %   202,027   1,772   3.56 %
Total securities held for investment(2)   791,172   5,624   2.86 %   720,606   5,386   2.97 %   617,013   4,699   3.09 %
Other   55,833   164   1.18 %   28,227   115   1.62 %   3,053   20   2.66 %
Total interest earning assets(2) $ 4,283,268   48,297   4.54 %   $ 4,242,329   50,930   4.76 %   $ 3,029,707   34,027   4.55 %
Other assets   386,456           392,254           271,390        
Total assets $ 4,669,724           $ 4,634,583           $ 3,301,097        
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                                    
Interest checking deposits $ 965,077   $ 1,316   0.55 %   $ 926,155   $ 1,394   0.60 %   $ 676,654   $ 910   0.55 %
Money market deposits   766,766   1,645   0.86 %   784,752   1,820   0.92 %   599,695   1,334   0.90 %
Savings deposits   393,833   391   0.40 %   388,338   389   0.40 %   204,757   58   0.11 %
Time deposits   997,136   4,597   1.85 %   953,804   4,648   1.93 %   724,772   3,393   1.90 %
Total interest bearing deposits   3,122,812   7,949   1.02 %   3,053,049   8,251   1.07 %   2,205,878   5,695   1.05 %
Short-term borrowings   121,942   334   1.10 %   126,508   368   1.15 %   109,929   457   1.69 %
Long-term debt   225,587   1,716   3.06 %   237,788   1,823   3.04 %   179,515   1,260   2.85 %
Total borrowed funds   347,529   2,050   2.37 %   364,296   2,191   2.39 %   289,444   1,717   2.41 %
Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,470,341   $ 9,999   1.16 %   $ 3,417,345   $ 10,442   1.21 %   $ 2,495,322   $ 7,412   1.20 %
Noninterest bearing deposits   637,204           670,884           421,753        
Other liabilities   47,010           43,343           24,619        
Shareholders’ equity   515,169           503,011           359,403        
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,669,724           $ 4,634,583           $ 3,301,097        
Net interest income(2)       $ 38,298           $ 40,488           $ 26,615    
Net interest spread(2)           3.38 %           3.55 %           3.35 %
Net interest margin(2)           3.60 %           3.79 %           3.56 %
                                     
Total deposits(5) $ 3,760,016   $ 7,949   0.85 %   $ 3,723,933   $ 8,251   0.88 %   $ 2,627,631   $ 5,695   0.88 %
Cost of funds(6)           0.98 %           1.01 %           1.03 %
Cost to fund earning assets(7)           0.94 %           0.98 %           0.99 %
 
(1)  Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2)  Tax equivalent.
(3)  Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $(122) thousand, $159 thousand, and $(150) thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $3.0 million, $3.9 million, and $586 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $497 thousand, $523 thousand, and $273 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $395 thousand, $381 thousand, and $366 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.
(7) Cost to fund earnings assets is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average earning assets.
 

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), efficiency ratio, and pre-tax pre-provision net revenue. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

                     
Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio   2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Total shareholders’ equity   $ 500,564     $ 508,982     $ 497,885     $ 488,351     $ 363,849  
Intangible assets, net   (124,167 )   (124,136 )   (126,893 )   (130,000 )   (74,077 )
Tangible common equity   $ 376,397     $ 384,846     $ 370,992     $ 358,351     $ 289,772  
                     
Total assets   $ 4,763,909     $ 4,653,573     $ 4,648,287     $ 4,662,463     $ 3,308,975  
Intangible assets, net   (124,167 )   (124,136 )   (126,893 )   (130,000 )   (74,077 )
Tangible assets   $ 4,639,742     $ 4,529,437     $ 4,521,394     $ 4,532,463     $ 3,234,898  
                     
Book value per share   $ 31.11     $ 31.49     $ 30.77     $ 30.11     $ 29.94  
Tangible book value per share(1)   $ 23.39     $ 23.81     $ 22.93     $ 22.09     $ 23.84  
Shares outstanding   16,089,782     16,162,176     16,179,734     16,221,160     12,153,045  
                     
Equity to assets ratio   10.51 %   10.94 %   10.71 %   10.47 %   11.00 %
Tangible common equity ratio(2)   8.11 %   8.50 %   8.21 %   7.91 %   8.96 %
 
(1) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.
(2) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.
 


    For the Three Months Ended
Return on Average Tangible Equity   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   March 31, 2019
    (Dollars in thousands)
Net (loss) income   $ (1,975 )   $ 13,371     $ 7,285  
Intangible amortization, net of tax(1)   1,521     1,456     357  
Tangible net (loss) income   $ (454 )   $ 14,827     $ 7,642  
             
Average shareholders’ equity   $ 515,169     $ 503,011     $ 359,403  
Average intangible assets, net   (122,948 )   (125,898 )   (74,293 )
Average tangible equity   $ 392,221     $ 377,113     $ 285,110  
             
Return on average equity   (1.54 )%   10.55 %   8.22 %
Return on average tangible equity(2)   (0.47 )%   15.60 %   10.87 %
 
(1) The combined income tax rate utilized was 25%.
(2) Annualized tangible net (loss) income divided by average tangible equity.
 


    For the Three Months Ended
Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent/
Core Net Interest Margin 		  March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   March 31, 2019
    (Dollars in thousands)
Net interest income   $ 37,406     $ 39,584     $ 25,976  
Tax equivalent adjustments:            
Loans(1)   497     523     273  
Securities(1)   395     381     366  
Net interest income, tax equivalent   $ 38,298     $ 40,488     $ 26,615  
Loan purchase discount accretion   (3,023 )   (3,937 )   (586 )
Core net interest income   $ 35,275     $ 36,551     $ 26,029  
             
Net interest margin   3.51 %   3.70 %   3.48 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2)   3.60 %   3.79 %   3.56 %
Core net interest margin(3)   3.31 %   3.42 %   3.48 %
Average interest earning assets   $ 4,283,268     $ 4,242,329     $ 3,029,707  
 
(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
(3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
 


    For the Three Months Ended
Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   March 31, 2019
    (Dollars in thousands)
Loan interest income, including fees   $ 42,012     $ 44,906     $ 29,035  
Tax equivalent adjustment(1)   497     523     273  
Tax equivalent loan interest income   $ 42,509     $ 45,429     $ 29,308  
Loan purchase discount accretion   (3,023 )   (3,937 )   (586 )
Core loan interest income   $ 39,486     $ 41,492     $ 28,722  
             
Yield on loans   4.92 %   5.10 %   4.89 %
Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2)   4.98 %   5.16 %   4.93 %
Core yield on loans(3)   4.62 %   4.71 %   4.83 %
Average loans   $ 3,436,263     $ 3,493,496     $ 2,409,641  
 
(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans.
(3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.
 


    For the Three Months Ended
Efficiency Ratio   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   March 31, 2019
    (Dollars in thousands)
Total noninterest expense   $ 30,001     $ 36,436     $ 20,617  
Amortization of intangibles   (2,028 )   (1,941 )   (452 )
Merger-related expenses   (54 )   (3,282 )   (167 )
Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio   $ 27,919     $ 31,213     $ 19,998  
             
Net interest income, tax equivalent(1)   $ 38,298     $ 40,488     $ 26,615  
Noninterest income   10,155     9,036     5,410  
Investment securities gains, net   (42 )   (18 )   (17 )
Net revenues used for efficiency ratio   $ 48,411     $ 49,506     $ 32,008  
             
Efficiency ratio   57.67 %   63.05 %   62.48 %
 
(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
 


    For the Three Months Ended
Pre-tax Pre-provision Net Revenue   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   March 31, 2019
    (Dollars in thousands)
Net interest income   $ 37,406     $ 39,584     $ 25,976  
Noninterest income   10,155     9,036     5,410  
Noninterest expense   (30,001 )   (36,436 )   (20,617 )
Pre-tax Pre-provision Net Revenue   $ 17,560     $ 12,184     $ 10,769  


Contact:    
  Charles N. Funk   Barry S. Ray
  President and Chief Executive Officer   Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
  319.356.5800   319.356.5800
