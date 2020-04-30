MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter 2020

/EIN News/ -- First Quarter Summary1



Through April 28, 2020, approved approximately $332 million of PPP loans for 2,190 customers.

Net Loss of $2.0 million, or a Loss of $0.12 Per Diluted Share

° Credit Loss Expense of $21.7 million

° Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Revenue 2 of $17.6 million, an increase of $5.4 million

° Noninterest Income increased 12% to $10.2 million

° Noninterest Expenses decreased 18% to $30.0 million

IOWA CITY, Iowa, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or the "Company”) today reported net loss for the first quarter of 2020 of $2.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $13.4 million, or $0.83 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019 (the “linked quarter”). Credit loss expense for the first quarter was $21.7 million, which reduced diluted earnings per common share by approximately $0.99 for the first quarter of 2020.

Charles Funk, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The quarter was dominated by the activity, which accelerated in March, to prepare and deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our employees, customers and communities. We had many bankers in April working 18 hour days to assure that our customers with PPP applications were promptly served. We also implemented CECL as a means of calculating our necessary credit loss expense. Our credit loss expense of $21.7 million is related to the worsening forecast for the U.S. and our regional economy due to the significant slowing we’ve seen in current and forecasted economic activity. We saw a number of positive elements during the quarter, including excellent deposit growth, very good fee income across our footprint, and improved expense management.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net interest income $ 37,406 $ 39,584 $ 25,976 Noninterest income 10,155 9,036 5,410 Total revenue, net of interest expense 47,561 48,620 31,386 Credit loss expense 21,733 604 1,594 Noninterest expense 30,001 36,436 20,617 (Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense (4,173 ) 11,580 9,175 Income tax (benefit) expense (2,198 ) (1,791 ) 1,890 Net (loss) income $ (1,975 ) $ 13,371 $ 7,285 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.12 ) $ 0.83 $ 0.60 Return on average assets (0.17 )% 1.14 % 0.89 % Return on average equity (1.54 )% 10.55 % 8.22 % Return on average tangible equity(2) (0.47 )% 15.60 % 10.87 % Efficiency ratio(2) 57.67 % 63.05 % 62.48 % 1 First Quarter Summary compares to the linked quarter unless noted. 2 Non-GAAP measure. See pages 15-17 for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

MIDWESTONE'S RESPONSE TO COVID-19

MidWestOne has activated our Business Continuity Plan and taken actions to support the health, safety, and well-being of our communities, customers, and employees.

SUPPORTING OUR EMPLOYEES

MidWestOne has taken steps to support our employees:

Ensuring the safety of our workforce through social distancing throughout our locations, servicing customers via drive-up and closure of bank lobbies, significant expansion of work from home capabilities, increased cleaning services, and implementation of business travel restrictions.





Providing financial assistance by providing pandemic pay benefits to employees to care for children due to school or daycare closures and for COVID-19 self-isolation, and by providing accommodations for employees with pre-existing health conditions through pandemic pay benefits or remote work arrangements.

SUPPORTING OUR CUSTOMERS

To assist our consumer and business clients during this time of need, MidWestOne is providing relief in several ways:

Implementing loan payment deferral program. Through April 28, 2020, we have approved approximately $346 million in loan payment deferrals.





Aiding our clients through administration of the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Through April 28, 2020, we have approved approximately $332 million in total loan volume through the PPP for 2,190 customers.





Aiding our clients through administration of the CARES Act SBA payment forgiveness program. Through April 23, 2020, over 120 loans have been enrolled with monthly payment relief totaling more than $600,000.





Digitally enabling our customers. Online banking user sessions and online account openings increased 26% and 34%, respectively1.

SUPPORTING OUR COMMUNITIES

MidWestOne is committing an additional $150,000 to our annual charitable giving to help meet the needs of our communities impacted by COVID-19. As a community bank, MidWestOne takes pride in making these contributions. In addition, MidWestOne has focused on supporting our local businesses, including by using local restaurants to provide food for employee recognition lunches for MidWestOne employees working on-site.

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased in the first quarter of 2020 to $37.4 million from $39.6 million in the linked quarter, reflecting net interest margin compression and lower loan purchase discount accretion. The tax equivalent net interest margin decreased 19 basis points ("bps") to 3.60% for the first quarter of 2020 from 3.79% in the linked quarter. Loan purchase discount accretion added $3.0 million to net interest income in the first quarter compared to $3.9 million in the linked quarter. The Company's core net interest margin, which excludes loan purchase discount accretion, compressed 11 bps from the linked quarter as lower asset yields were only partially offset by reduced funding costs. Finally, an asset-side mix shift contributed to the decrease in net interest income.

Mr. Funk continued, “Part of the decrease in net interest income compared to the prior quarter was attributable to loan purchase discount accretion. In addition, core net interest margin compression reflected a timing difference between the market reduction in interest rates on variable rate loans and the repricing of our deposit portfolios. Certain variable rate loans repriced lower twice during the month of March as a result of the decreases of 50 bps and 100 bps in the target federal funds rate by the Federal Reserve Board's Federal Open Market Committee. However, certain deposit rates were not adjusted until the end of the month. We expect to see net interest margin improvement in the second quarter as our funding costs are adjusted.”

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2020 increased $1.1 million, or 12%, from the linked quarter. The increase was due primarily to an increase of $1.6 million in the ‘Other’ income line item. The 'Other' line item reflected an increase from the linked quarter of $2.0 million in income from our commercial loan swap program. Partially offsetting this increase, loan revenue declined $634 thousand due primarily to a $447 thousand decrease in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights.

“It was a strong quarter throughout our lines of business that generate fees. Wealth management had consistent performance throughout the quarter, as did our Home Mortgage Center. Commercial banking swap revenues had the best quarter since we implemented this product for our customers. The biggest negative in this segment was the fair value adjustment in mortgage servicing rights,” said Mr. Funk.

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, Noninterest Income 2020 2019 2019 (In thousands) Investment services and trust activities $ 2,536 $ 2,421 $ 1,390 Service charges and fees 1,826 2,072 1,442 Card revenue 1,365 1,142 998 Loan revenue 1,123 1,757 393 Bank-owned life insurance 520 501 392 Insurance commissions — — 420 Investment securities gains, net 42 18 17 Other 2,743 1,125 358 Total noninterest income $ 10,155 $ 9,036 $ 5,410

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2020 decreased $6.4 million, or 18%, from the linked quarter due primarily to a decrease in compensation and employee benefits. The decrease in compensation and employee benefits is primarily attributable to the decrease in merger-related expenses related to the Company's prior merger with ATBancorp. In addition, other noninterest expense decreased primarily due to a reduction in tax credit partnership investment amortization, which was $401 thousand in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $3.9 million in the linked quarter.

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, Noninterest Expense 2020 2019 2019 (In thousands) Compensation and employee benefits $ 16,617 $ 19,246 $ 12,579 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,341 2,347 1,879 Equipment 1,880 2,251 1,371 Legal and professional 1,535 1,797 965 Data processing 1,354 1,492 845 Marketing 1,062 1,147 606 Amortization of intangibles 2,028 1,941 452 FDIC insurance 448 (72 ) 370 Communications 457 493 342 Foreclosed assets, net 138 173 58 Other 2,141 5,621 1,150 Total noninterest expense $ 30,001 $ 36,436 $ 20,617

The following table presents details of merger-related costs for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, Merger-related Expenses 2020 2019 2019 (In thousands) Compensation and employee benefits $ — $ 2,854 $ 10 Occupancy expense of premises, net — 73 — Equipment — 43 — Legal and professional — 201 126 Data processing 44 51 5 Marketing — 2 — Other 10 58 26 Total merger-related costs $ 54 $ 3,282 $ 167

Income Taxes

The Company recognized a net income tax benefit of $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to a net income tax benefit of $1.8 million in the linked quarter due primarily to the net loss during the first quarter of 2020 and the recognition of $383 thousand of tax credits during the the first quarter of 2020.

BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL HIGHLIGHTS As of or For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Ending Balance Sheet Total assets $ 4,763.9 $ 4,653.6 $ 3,309.0 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,425.8 3,451.3 2,403.8 Total securities held for investment 881.9 786.0 628.0 Total deposits 3,859.8 3,728.7 2,684.8 Average Balance Sheet Average total assets $ 4,669.7 $ 4,634.6 $ 3,301.1 Average total loans 3,436.3 3,493.5 2,409.6 Average total deposits 3,760.0 3,723.9 2,627.6 Funding and Liquidity Short-term borrowings $ 129.5 $ 139.3 $ 76.1 Long-term debt 209.9 231.7 162.5 Loans to deposits ratio 89.15 % 93.04 % 89.74 % Equity Total shareholders' equity $ 500.6 $ 509.0 $ 363.8 Equity to assets ratio 10.51 % 10.94 % 11.00 % Tangible common equity(1) 376.4 384.8 289.8 Tangible common equity ratio(1) 8.11 % 8.50 % 8.96 % Per Share Data Book value $ 31.11 $ 31.49 $ 29.94 Tangible book value(1) $ 23.39 $ 23.81 $ 23.84 (1) Non-GAAP measure. See pages 15-17 for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Loans Held for Investment

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, decreased $25.5 million, or 1%, to $3.43 billion from December 31, 2019, primarily due to continued pay downs. At March 31, 2020, commercial real estate loans comprised approximately 52% of the loan portfolio. Commercial and industrial loans was the next largest category at 25% of total loans, followed by residential real estate loans at 16%, agricultural loans at 4%, and consumer loans at 2% of total loans.

The following table presents the composition of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, as of the dates indicated:

March 31, December 31, March 31, Loans Held for Investment 2020 2019 2019 (In thousands) Commercial and industrial $ 864,702 $ 835,236 $ 535,878 Agricultural 145,435 140,446 96,766 Commercial real estate Construction and development 282,921 298,077 187,906 Farmland 168,777 181,885 86,648 Multifamily 217,108 227,407 161,067 Other 1,111,640 1,107,490 843,817 Total commercial real estate 1,780,446 1,814,859 1,279,438 Residential real estate One-to-four family first liens 389,055 407,418 333,220 One-to-four family junior liens 165,235 170,381 121,793 Total residential real estate 554,290 577,799 455,013 Consumer 80,889 82,926 36,664 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,425,762 $ 3,451,266 $ 2,403,759

“Although total loans fell from year-end, commercial and industrial loans showed a large increase and agricultural loans showed an increase as lines of credit were drawn on in anticipation of spring planting. Construction and development loans were down, which is partially seasonal, and pay-downs occurred in the multi-family portfolio. The largest decrease occurred in the 1-4 family residential portfolio as in-house loans were refinanced into the secondary market due to historically low interest rates,” stated Mr. Funk.

Credit Loss Expense and Allowance for Credit Losses

The following table shows the activity in the allowance for credit losses related to loans for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, Allowance for Credit Losses Roll Forward 2020 2019 2019 (In thousands) Beginning balance $ 29,079 $ 31,532 $ 29,307 Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle - CECL 3,984 — — Charge-offs (1,497 ) (3,212 ) (1,355 ) Recoveries 299 155 106 Net charge-offs (1,198 ) (3,057 ) (1,249 ) Credit loss expense related to loans 19,322 604 1,594 Ending balance $ 51,187 $ 29,079 $ 29,652

Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (CECL) accounting guidance. The adoption of this guidance established a single allowance framework for all financial assets carried at amortized cost and certain off-balance sheet credit exposures. The framework requires that management's estimate reflects credit losses over the full remaining expected life of each credit and considers expected future changes in macroeconomic conditions. The adoption resulted in the recognition on January 1, 2020 of cumulative effect adjustments of $4.0 million related to the allowance for credit losses (ACL) and $3.4 million related to the liability for off-balance sheet credit exposures.

As of March 31, 2020, the ACL was $51.2 million, or 1.49% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, compared with $29.1 million, or 0.84%, at December 31, 2019. The increase in the ratio was due to an increased credit loss expense driven by deterioration in current and forecasted economic conditions, largely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of March 31, 2020, the liability for off-balance sheet credit exposures was $5.8 million and was included in 'Other liabilities' on the balance sheet. The increase in the liability for off-balance-sheet credit exposures was due to credit loss expense of $2.4 million in the first quarter driven by deterioration in current and forecasted economic conditions, largely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deposits

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

March 31, December 31, March 31, Deposit Composition 2020 2019 2019 (In thousands) Noninterest bearing deposits $ 637,127 $ 662,209 $ 426,729 Interest checking deposits 995,762 962,830 696,760 Money market deposits 793,482 763,028 629,838 Savings deposits 404,100 387,142 200,998 Total non-maturity deposits 2,830,471 2,775,209 1,954,325 Time deposits of $250,000 and under 688,409 682,232 541,310 Time deposits over $250,000 340,964 271,214 189,192 Total time deposits 1,029,373 953,446 730,502 Total deposits $ 3,859,844 $ 3,728,655 $ 2,684,827

Mr. Funk noted, “Once again, it was a very strong deposit quarter for the bank. Some of this growth is seasonal, but real progress is being made in developing long-term core funding relationships.”

CREDIT QUALITY

The following table presents a roll forward of nonperforming loans for the period indicated:

90+ Days Past Performing Due & Still Troubled Debt Nonperforming Loans Nonaccrual Accruing Restructured Total (In thousands) Balance at December 31, 2019 $ 41,483 $ 136 $ 4,372 $ 45,991 Loans placed on nonaccrual, restructured or 90+ days past due & still accruing 10,450 291 — 10,741 Repayments (including interest applied to principal) (6,078 ) — (13 ) (6,091 ) Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due (274 ) (61 ) — (335 ) Charge-offs (1,288 ) — — (1,288 ) Transfers to foreclosed assets (320 ) — — (320 ) Transfers to nonaccrual — (63 ) — (63 ) Balance at March 31, 2020 $ 43,973 $ 303 $ 4,359 $ 48,635

The following table presents selected loan credit quality metrics as of the dates indicated:

March 31, December 31, March 31, Credit Quality Metrics 2020 2019 2019 (dollars in thousands) Nonaccrual loans held for investment $ 43,973 $ 41,483 $ 21,274 Performing troubled debt restructured loans held for investment 4,359 4,372 5,161 Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more 303 136 208 Total nonperforming loans 48,635 45,991 26,643 Foreclosed assets, net 968 3,706 336 Total nonperforming assets $ 49,603 $ 49,697 $ 26,979 Allowance for credit losses 51,187 29,079 29,652 Credit loss expense related to loans (for the quarter) 19,322 604 1,594 Net charge-offs (for the quarter) 1,198 3,057 1,249 Net charge-offs to average loans held for investment (for the quarter) 0.14 % 0.35 % 0.21 % ACL to loans held for investment, net of unearned income 1.49 % 0.84 % 1.23 % ACL to nonaccrual loans held for investment, net of unearned income 116.41 % 70.10 % 139.38 % Nonaccrual loans held for investment to loans held for investment, net of unearned income 1.28 % 1.20 % 0.89 %

Mr. Funk noted, "Total nonperforming assets (NPAs) were relatively flat quarter to quarter. During the first quarter, we did make progress in our collection efforts on several large NPAs, but unfortunately we expect that the current pandemic crisis will likely stall collection efforts that were scheduled to occur in the second quarter."

CAPITAL

Effective March 31, 2020, we elected the 5-year phase-in option allowed under the interim final rule (IFR) recently issued by the federal banking regulatory agencies that delays the estimated impact on regulatory capital stemming from the implementation of CECL. The IFR allows the add back of 100% of the capital effect from the day one CECL transition adjustment and 25% of the capital effect from subsequent increases in the allowance for credit losses through the two-year period ending December 31, 2021. This cumulative amount will then be reduced from capital over the subsequent three-year period.

The following table presents the regulatory capital ratios of the Company and its banking subsidiary as of the dates indicated:

March 31, December 31, March 31, Regulatory Capital Ratios 2020 2019 2019 MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(1) 9.25 % 9.46 % 10.36 % Tier 1 capital ratio(1) 10.25 % 10.47 % 11.21 % Total capital ratio(1) 11.48 % 11.34 % 12.26 % Tier 1 leverage ratio(1) 9.39 % 9.48 % 9.80 % MidWestOne Bank Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(1) 10.95 % 11.12 % 10.90 % Tier 1 capital ratio(1) 10.95 % 11.12 % 10.90 % Total capital ratio(1) 12.03 % 11.83 % 11.95 % Tier 1 leverage ratio(1) 10.03 % 10.06 % 9.52 % (1) Capital ratios for March 31, 2020 are preliminary

CORPORATE UPDATE

Share Repurchase Program

During the first quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 95,340 shares of its common stock at an average price of $27.32 per share and a total cost of $2.6 million. At March 31, 2020, $6.4 million remained available to repurchase shares under the Company’s current share repurchase program.

"We discontinued repurchases of our stock in mid-March and currently have no near-term plans to resume repurchases until we have more clarity on the economic outlook," Mr. Funk concluded.

Cash Dividend Announcement

On April 29, 2020, the Company’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share. The dividend is payable June 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2020.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

The Company will host a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m. CT on Friday, May 1, 2020. To participate, please dial 866-233-3483 at least fifteen minutes before the call start time. If you are unable to participate on the call, a replay will be available until July 31, 2020, by calling 877-344-7529 and using the replay access code of 10136657. A transcript of the call will also be available on the Company’s web site (www.midwestonefinancial.com) within three business days of the call.

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

MidWestOne has prepared presentation materials (the “Investor Presentation”) that management intends to use during its First Quarter 2020 conference call on May 1, 2020. These materials have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this press release, and are also available on MidWestOne’s website at www.midwestonefinancial.com.

ABOUT MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne Financial is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.com. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MOFG.”

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We and our representatives may, from time to time, make written or oral statements that are “forward-looking” and provide information other than historical information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the factors listed below. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plans,” “goals,” “intend,” “project,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “may” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events, except as required under federal securities law.

Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have an impact on our ability to achieve operating results, growth plan goals and future prospects include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state, or local government laws, regulations, or orders in connection with the pandemic; (2) credit quality deterioration or pronounced and sustained reduction in real estate market values causing an increase in the allowance for credit losses, an increase in the credit loss expense, and a reduction in net earnings; (3) the effects of interest rates, including on our net income and the value of our securities portfolio; (4) changes in the economic environment, competition, or other factors that may affect our ability to acquire loans or influence the anticipated growth rate of loans and deposits and the quality of the loan portfolio and loan and deposit pricing; (5) fluctuations in the value of our investment securities; (6) governmental monetary and fiscal policies; (7) changes in benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits, including the expected elimination of LIBOR; (8) legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, trade, and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators; (9) the ability to attract and retain key executives and employees experienced in banking and financial services; (10) the sufficiency of the allowance for loan losses to absorb the amount of actual losses inherent in our existing loan portfolio; (11) our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to compete effectively in the marketplace; (12) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by industry) within our loan portfolio; (13) the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds, financial technology companies, and other financial institutions operating in our markets or elsewhere or providing similar services; (14) the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of allowances for loan losses and estimation of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; (15) the risks of mergers, including, without limitation, the related time and costs of implementing such transactions, integrating operations as part of these transactions and possible failures to achieve expected gains, revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (16) volatility of rate-sensitive deposits; (17) operational risks, including data processing system failures or fraud; (18) asset/liability matching risks and liquidity risks; (19) the costs, effects and outcomes of existing or future litigation; (20) changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions, nationally, internationally or in the communities in which we conduct business; (21) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies and the Financial Accounting Standards Board, such as the implementation of CECL; (22) war or terrorist activities, widespread disease or pandemic, or other adverse external events, which may cause deterioration in the economy or cause instability in credit markets; (23) the effects of cyber-attacks; (24) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies impacting the value of the agricultural or other products of our borrowers; and (25) other risk factors detailed from time to time in Securities and Exchange Commission filings made by the Company.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (In thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 60,396 $ 67,174 Interest earning deposits in banks 58,319 6,112 Federal funds sold 6,830 198 Total cash and cash equivalents 125,545 73,484 Debt securities available for sale at fair value 881,859 785,977 Loans held for sale 9,483 5,400 Gross loans held for investment 3,440,907 3,469,236 Unearned income, net (15,145 ) (17,970 ) Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,425,762 3,451,266 Allowance for credit losses (51,187 ) (29,079 ) Total loans held for investment, net 3,374,575 3,422,187 Premises and equipment, net 89,860 90,723 Goodwill 93,977 91,918 Other intangible assets, net 30,190 32,218 Foreclosed assets, net 968 3,706 Other assets 157,452 147,960 Total assets $ 4,763,909 $ 4,653,573 LIABILITIES Noninterest bearing deposits $ 637,127 $ 662,209 Interest bearing deposits 3,222,717 3,066,446 Total deposits 3,859,844 3,728,655 Short-term borrowings 129,489 139,349 Long-term debt 209,874 231,660 Other liabilities 64,138 44,927 Total liabilities 4,263,345 4,144,591 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 16,581 16,581 Additional paid-in capital 299,412 297,390 Retained earnings 190,212 201,105 Treasury stock (12,518 ) (10,466 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 6,877 4,372 Total shareholders' equity 500,564 508,982 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,763,909 $ 4,653,573

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 (In thousands, except per share data) Interest income Loans, including fees $ 42,012 $ 44,906 $ 29,035 Taxable investment securities 3,717 3,540 2,927 Tax-exempt investment securities 1,512 1,465 1,406 Other 164 115 20 Total interest income 47,405 50,026 33,388 Interest expense Deposits 7,949 8,251 5,695 Short-term borrowings 334 368 457 Long-term debt 1,716 1,823 1,260 Total interest expense 9,999 10,442 7,412 Net interest income 37,406 39,584 25,976 Credit loss expense 21,733 604 1,594 Net interest income after credit loss expense 15,673 38,980 24,382 Noninterest income Investment services and trust activities 2,536 2,421 1,390 Service charges and fees 1,826 2,072 1,442 Card revenue 1,365 1,142 998 Loan revenue 1,123 1,757 393 Bank-owned life insurance 520 501 392 Insurance commissions — — 420 Investment securities gains, net 42 18 17 Other 2,743 1,125 358 Total noninterest income 10,155 9,036 5,410 Noninterest expense Compensation and employee benefits 16,617 19,246 12,579 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,341 2,347 1,879 Equipment 1,880 2,251 1,371 Legal and professional 1,535 1,797 965 Data processing 1,354 1,492 845 Marketing 1,062 1,147 606 Amortization of intangibles 2,028 1,941 452 FDIC insurance 448 (72 ) 370 Communications 457 493 342 Foreclosed assets, net 138 173 58 Other 2,141 5,621 1,150 Total noninterest expense 30,001 36,436 20,617 (Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense (4,173 ) 11,580 9,175 Income tax (benefit) expense (2,198 ) (1,791 ) 1,890 Net (loss) income $ (1,975 ) $ 13,371 $ 7,285 (Loss) earnings per common share Basic $ (0.12 ) $ 0.83 $ 0.60 Diluted $ (0.12 ) $ 0.83 $ 0.60 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 16,142 16,162 12,164 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 16,142 16,193 12,177 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2200 $ 0.2025 $ 0.2025

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 (In thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 60,396 $ 67,174 $ 79,776 $ 72,801 $ 40,002 Interest earning deposits in banks 58,319 6,112 6,413 47,708 2,969 Federal funds sold 6,830 198 478 — — Total cash and cash equivalents 125,545 73,484 86,667 120,509 42,971 Debt securities available for sale at fair value 881,859 785,977 503,278 460,302 432,979 Held to maturity securities at amortized cost — — 190,309 193,173 195,033 Total securities held for investment 881,859 785,977 693,587 653,475 628,012 Loans held for sale 9,483 5,400 7,906 4,306 309 Gross loans held for investment 3,440,907 3,469,236 3,545,993 3,569,236 2,409,333 Unearned income, net (15,145 ) (17,970 ) (21,265 ) (32,733 ) (5,574 ) Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,425,762 3,451,266 3,524,728 3,536,503 2,403,759 Allowance for credit losses (51,187 ) (29,079 ) (31,532 ) (28,691 ) (29,652 ) Total loans held for investment, net 3,374,575 3,422,187 3,493,196 3,507,812 2,374,107 Premises and equipment, net 89,860 90,723 91,190 93,395 75,200 Goodwill 93,977 91,918 93,258 93,376 64,654 Other intangible assets, net 30,190 32,218 33,635 36,624 9,423 Foreclosed assets, net 968 3,706 4,366 4,922 336 Other assets 157,452 147,960 144,482 148,044 113,963 Total assets $ 4,763,909 $ 4,653,573 $ 4,648,287 $ 4,662,463 $ 3,308,975 LIABILITIES Noninterest bearing deposits $ 637,127 $ 662,209 $ 673,777 $ 647,078 $ 426,729 Interest bearing deposits 3,222,717 3,066,446 3,035,935 3,078,394 2,258,098 Total deposits 3,859,844 3,728,655 3,709,712 3,725,472 2,684,827 Short-term borrowings 129,489 139,349 155,101 153,829 76,066 Long-term debt 209,874 231,660 244,677 252,673 162,471 Other liabilities 64,138 44,927 40,912 42,138 21,762 Total liabilities 4,263,345 4,144,591 4,150,402 4,174,112 2,945,126 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 16,581 16,581 16,581 16,581 12,463 Additional paid-in capital 299,412 297,390 297,144 296,879 187,535 Retained earnings 190,212 201,105 191,007 181,984 173,771 Treasury stock (12,518 ) (10,466 ) (9,933 ) (8,716 ) (7,297 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 6,877 4,372 3,086 1,623 (2,623 ) Total shareholders' equity 500,564 508,982 497,885 488,351 363,849 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,763,909 $ 4,653,573 $ 4,648,287 $ 4,662,463 $ 3,308,975



MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 (In thousands, except per share data) Interest income Loans, including fees $ 42,012 $ 44,906 $ 49,169 $ 40,053 $ 29,035 Taxable investment securities 3,717 3,540 3,376 3,289 2,927 Tax-exempt investment securities 1,512 1,465 1,401 1,424 1,406 Other 164 115 130 185 20 Total interest income 47,405 50,026 54,076 44,951 33,388 Interest expense Deposits 7,949 8,251 8,238 7,743 5,695 Short-term borrowings 334 368 522 500 457 Long-term debt 1,716 1,823 2,058 1,876 1,260 Total interest expense 9,999 10,442 10,818 10,119 7,412 Net interest income 37,406 39,584 43,258 34,832 25,976 Credit loss expense 21,733 604 4,264 696 1,594 Net interest income after credit loss expense 15,673 38,980 38,994 34,136 24,382 Noninterest income Investment services and trust activities 2,536 2,421 2,339 1,890 1,390 Service charges and fees 1,826 2,072 2,068 1,870 1,442 Card revenue 1,365 1,142 1,655 1,799 998 Loan revenue 1,123 1,757 991 648 393 Bank-owned life insurance 520 501 514 470 392 Insurance commissions — — — 314 420 Investment securities gains, net 42 18 23 32 17 Other 2,743 1,125 414 1,773 358 Total noninterest income 10,155 9,036 8,004 8,796 5,410 Noninterest expense Compensation and employee benefits 16,617 19,246 17,426 16,409 12,579 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,341 2,347 2,294 2,127 1,879 Equipment 1,880 2,251 2,181 1,914 1,371 Legal and professional 1,535 1,797 1,996 3,291 965 Data processing 1,354 1,492 1,234 1,008 845 Marketing 1,062 1,147 1,167 869 606 Amortization of intangibles 2,028 1,941 2,583 930 452 FDIC insurance 448 (72 ) (42 ) 434 370 Communications 457 493 489 377 342 Foreclosed assets, net 138 173 265 84 58 Other 2,141 5,621 1,849 1,597 1,150 Total noninterest expense 30,001 36,436 31,442 29,040 20,617 (Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense (4,173 ) 11,580 15,556 13,892 9,175 Income tax (benefit) expense (2,198 ) (1,791 ) 3,256 3,218 1,890 Net (loss) income $ (1,975 ) $ 13,371 $ 12,300 $ 10,674 $ 7,285 (Loss) earnings per common share Basic $ (0.12 ) $ 0.83 $ 0.76 $ 0.72 $ 0.60 Diluted $ (0.12 ) $ 0.83 $ 0.76 $ 0.72 $ 0.60 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 16,142 16,162 16,201 14,894 12,164 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 16,142 16,193 16,215 14,900 12,177 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2200 $ 0.2025 $ 0.2025 $ 0.2025 $ 0.2025

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3) $ 3,436,263 $ 42,509 4.98 % $ 3,493,496 $ 45,429 5.16 % $ 2,409,641 $ 29,308 4.93 % Taxable investment securities 567,001 3,717 2.64 % 508,911 3,540 2.76 % 414,986 2,927 2.86 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4) 224,171 1,907 3.42 % 211,695 1,846 3.46 % 202,027 1,772 3.56 % Total securities held for investment(2) 791,172 5,624 2.86 % 720,606 5,386 2.97 % 617,013 4,699 3.09 % Other 55,833 164 1.18 % 28,227 115 1.62 % 3,053 20 2.66 % Total interest earning assets(2) $ 4,283,268 48,297 4.54 % $ 4,242,329 50,930 4.76 % $ 3,029,707 34,027 4.55 % Other assets 386,456 392,254 271,390 Total assets $ 4,669,724 $ 4,634,583 $ 3,301,097 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest checking deposits $ 965,077 $ 1,316 0.55 % $ 926,155 $ 1,394 0.60 % $ 676,654 $ 910 0.55 % Money market deposits 766,766 1,645 0.86 % 784,752 1,820 0.92 % 599,695 1,334 0.90 % Savings deposits 393,833 391 0.40 % 388,338 389 0.40 % 204,757 58 0.11 % Time deposits 997,136 4,597 1.85 % 953,804 4,648 1.93 % 724,772 3,393 1.90 % Total interest bearing deposits 3,122,812 7,949 1.02 % 3,053,049 8,251 1.07 % 2,205,878 5,695 1.05 % Short-term borrowings 121,942 334 1.10 % 126,508 368 1.15 % 109,929 457 1.69 % Long-term debt 225,587 1,716 3.06 % 237,788 1,823 3.04 % 179,515 1,260 2.85 % Total borrowed funds 347,529 2,050 2.37 % 364,296 2,191 2.39 % 289,444 1,717 2.41 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,470,341 $ 9,999 1.16 % $ 3,417,345 $ 10,442 1.21 % $ 2,495,322 $ 7,412 1.20 % Noninterest bearing deposits 637,204 670,884 421,753 Other liabilities 47,010 43,343 24,619 Shareholders’ equity 515,169 503,011 359,403 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,669,724 $ 4,634,583 $ 3,301,097 Net interest income(2) $ 38,298 $ 40,488 $ 26,615 Net interest spread(2) 3.38 % 3.55 % 3.35 % Net interest margin(2) 3.60 % 3.79 % 3.56 % Total deposits(5) $ 3,760,016 $ 7,949 0.85 % $ 3,723,933 $ 8,251 0.88 % $ 2,627,631 $ 5,695 0.88 % Cost of funds(6) 0.98 % 1.01 % 1.03 % Cost to fund earning assets(7) 0.94 % 0.98 % 0.99 % (1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans. (2) Tax equivalent. (3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $(122) thousand, $159 thousand, and $(150) thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $3.0 million, $3.9 million, and $586 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $497 thousand, $523 thousand, and $273 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $395 thousand, $381 thousand, and $366 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits. (6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds. (7) Cost to fund earnings assets is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average earning assets.

This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), efficiency ratio, and pre-tax pre-provision net revenue. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total shareholders’ equity $ 500,564 $ 508,982 $ 497,885 $ 488,351 $ 363,849 Intangible assets, net (124,167 ) (124,136 ) (126,893 ) (130,000 ) (74,077 ) Tangible common equity $ 376,397 $ 384,846 $ 370,992 $ 358,351 $ 289,772 Total assets $ 4,763,909 $ 4,653,573 $ 4,648,287 $ 4,662,463 $ 3,308,975 Intangible assets, net (124,167 ) (124,136 ) (126,893 ) (130,000 ) (74,077 ) Tangible assets $ 4,639,742 $ 4,529,437 $ 4,521,394 $ 4,532,463 $ 3,234,898 Book value per share $ 31.11 $ 31.49 $ 30.77 $ 30.11 $ 29.94 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 23.39 $ 23.81 $ 22.93 $ 22.09 $ 23.84 Shares outstanding 16,089,782 16,162,176 16,179,734 16,221,160 12,153,045 Equity to assets ratio 10.51 % 10.94 % 10.71 % 10.47 % 11.00 % Tangible common equity ratio(2) 8.11 % 8.50 % 8.21 % 7.91 % 8.96 % (1) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding. (2) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.





For the Three Months Ended Return on Average Tangible Equity March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Net (loss) income $ (1,975 ) $ 13,371 $ 7,285 Intangible amortization, net of tax(1) 1,521 1,456 357 Tangible net (loss) income $ (454 ) $ 14,827 $ 7,642 Average shareholders’ equity $ 515,169 $ 503,011 $ 359,403 Average intangible assets, net (122,948 ) (125,898 ) (74,293 ) Average tangible equity $ 392,221 $ 377,113 $ 285,110 Return on average equity (1.54 )% 10.55 % 8.22 % Return on average tangible equity(2) (0.47 )% 15.60 % 10.87 % (1) The combined income tax rate utilized was 25%. (2) Annualized tangible net (loss) income divided by average tangible equity.





For the Three Months Ended Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent/

Core Net Interest Margin March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Net interest income $ 37,406 $ 39,584 $ 25,976 Tax equivalent adjustments: Loans(1) 497 523 273 Securities(1) 395 381 366 Net interest income, tax equivalent $ 38,298 $ 40,488 $ 26,615 Loan purchase discount accretion (3,023 ) (3,937 ) (586 ) Core net interest income $ 35,275 $ 36,551 $ 26,029 Net interest margin 3.51 % 3.70 % 3.48 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2) 3.60 % 3.79 % 3.56 % Core net interest margin(3) 3.31 % 3.42 % 3.48 % Average interest earning assets $ 4,283,268 $ 4,242,329 $ 3,029,707 (1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (2) Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets. (3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.





For the Three Months Ended Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Loan interest income, including fees $ 42,012 $ 44,906 $ 29,035 Tax equivalent adjustment(1) 497 523 273 Tax equivalent loan interest income $ 42,509 $ 45,429 $ 29,308 Loan purchase discount accretion (3,023 ) (3,937 ) (586 ) Core loan interest income $ 39,486 $ 41,492 $ 28,722 Yield on loans 4.92 % 5.10 % 4.89 % Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2) 4.98 % 5.16 % 4.93 % Core yield on loans(3) 4.62 % 4.71 % 4.83 % Average loans $ 3,436,263 $ 3,493,496 $ 2,409,641 (1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (2) Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans. (3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.





For the Three Months Ended Efficiency Ratio March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Total noninterest expense $ 30,001 $ 36,436 $ 20,617 Amortization of intangibles (2,028 ) (1,941 ) (452 ) Merger-related expenses (54 ) (3,282 ) (167 ) Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio $ 27,919 $ 31,213 $ 19,998 Net interest income, tax equivalent(1) $ 38,298 $ 40,488 $ 26,615 Noninterest income 10,155 9,036 5,410 Investment securities gains, net (42 ) (18 ) (17 ) Net revenues used for efficiency ratio $ 48,411 $ 49,506 $ 32,008 Efficiency ratio 57.67 % 63.05 % 62.48 % (1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.





For the Three Months Ended Pre-tax Pre-provision Net Revenue March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Net interest income $ 37,406 $ 39,584 $ 25,976 Noninterest income 10,155 9,036 5,410 Noninterest expense (30,001 ) (36,436 ) (20,617 ) Pre-tax Pre-provision Net Revenue $ 17,560 $ 12,184 $ 10,769





Contact: Charles N. Funk Barry S. Ray President and Chief Executive Officer Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer 319.356.5800 319.356.5800



