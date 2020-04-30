LeMaitre Vascular Announces Q1 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants and services, today reported Q1 2020 results and announced a $0.095/share quarterly dividend.

Q1 2020 Results

Record sales of $30.6mm, +7% (-1% organic) vs. Q1 2019

Operating income of $4.4mm, -2%

Net income of $3.2mm, -10%

Earnings of $0.16 per diluted share, -11%

EBITDA of $5.7mm, +1%

March 31, 2020 cash & equivalents of $30.6mm

The Company posted record sales in the Americas (+12%) and Europe/Middle East/Africa (+3%), offset by Asia/Pac (-11%). Sales growth was led by biologic patches, allografts and valvulotomes, and was aided by the two 2019 acquisitions.

Gross margin decreased to 67.0% in Q1 2020 (vs. 68.3% in Q1 2019) primarily due to manufacturing inefficiencies and increased allograft sales.

Operating expenses in Q1 2020 were up 7% to $16.1mm (vs. $15.0mm) driven by MDD/MDR regulatory expenses, production transfers and acquisition amortization.

Chairman and CEO George LeMaitre said, “COVID-19 began to affect our sales in mid-March, and we expect our results to be impacted for the balance of 2020. As a result, we’ve reduced headcount and temporarily cut base salaries. My base salary was cut 90% while our lowest earners’ hourly wages were not impacted. These actions were necessary to protect our profitability and cash position. We implemented social-distancing in our four factories and they’re generally operating at near-normal levels.”

Business Outlook

On April 13, 2020, the Company withdrew its guidance for the full year 2020. Due to the unpredictable magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the timing of possible global economic recovery, the Company is unable to estimate the overall impacts on its financial results for the remainder of 2020.

Quarterly Dividend

On April 28, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.095/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 4, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 20, 2020.

Share Repurchase Program

On February 13, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $10.0mm of the Company’s common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 14, 2021, unless extended by the Board.

Conference Call Reminder

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

LeMaitre and the LeMaitre Vascular logo are registered trademarks of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.lemaitre.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LeMaitre Vascular management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short-term and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events as well as EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as "organic." The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events, and EBITDA to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. The Company believes that evaluating EBITDA provides an approximation of the cash generating ability of its operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, the duration and severity of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, our customers, our suppliers and our company; compliance with foreign regulatory requirements to market our products outside the United States; the risk of significant fluctuations in our quarterly and annual results due to numerous factors; the risk that assumptions about the market for the Company’s products and the productivity of the Company’s direct sales force and distributors may not be correct; the risk that we may not be able to maintain our recent levels of profitability; the risk that the Company may not realize the anticipated benefits of its strategic activities; risks related to the integration of acquisition targets; the acceleration or deceleration of product growth rates; risks related to product demand and market acceptance of the Company’s products and pricing; the risk that a recall of our products could result in significant costs or negative publicity; the risk that the Company is not successful in transitioning to a direct-selling model in new territories and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.lemaitre.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,944 $ 11,786 Short-term marketable securities 19,687 20,895 Accounts receivable, net 16,630 16,572 Inventory and other deferred costs 40,580 39,527 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,881 3,312 Total current assets 89,722 92,092 Property and equipment, net 14,791 14,854 Right-of-use leased assets 14,883 15,208 Goodwill 39,773 39,951 Other intangibles, net 24,059 24,893 Deferred tax assets 1,069 1,084 Other assets 260 259 Total assets $ 184,557 $ 188,341 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,381 $ 2,604 Accrued expenses 11,015 14,014 Acquisition-related obligations 2,495 2,476 Lease liabilities - short-term 1,703 1,757 Total current liabilities 16,594 20,851 Lease liabilities - long-term 13,715 13,955 Deferred tax liabilities 1,176 1,179 Other long-term liabilities 4,237 4,215 Total liabilities 35,722 40,200 Stockholders' equity Common stock 217 217 Additional paid-in capital 106,946 105,934 Retained earnings 58,286 57,029 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,525 ) (4,007 ) Treasury stock (11,089 ) (11,032 ) Total stockholders' equity 148,835 148,141 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 184,557 $ 188,341





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Net sales $ 30,551 $ 28,479 Cost of sales 10,068 9,015 Gross profit 20,483 19,464 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 7,945 7,845 General and administrative 5,191 4,944 Research and development 2,994 2,240 Total operating expenses 16,130 15,029 Income from operations 4,353 4,435 Other income: Other income (loss), net (73 ) 78 Income before income taxes 4,280 4,513 Provision for income taxes 1,106 1,000 Net income $ 3,174 $ 3,513 Earnings per share of common stock Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.18 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.17 Weighted - average shares outstanding: Basic 20,168 19,640 Diluted 20,438 20,205 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.095 $ 0.085





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT) SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 $ % $ % Net Sales by Geography Americas $ 18,336 60 % $ 16,375 58 % Europe/Middle East/Africa 10,350 34 % 10,013 35 % Asia/Pacific Rim 1,865 6 % 2,091 7 % Total Net Sales $ 30,551 100 % $ 28,479 100 %





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth: For the three months ended March 31, 2020 Net sales as reported $ 30,551 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations 285 Net impact of acquisitions excluding currency (2,594 ) Adjusted net sales $ 28,242 For the three months ended March 31, 2019 Net sales as reported $ 28,479 Adjusted net sales decrease for the three months ended March 31, 2020 $ (237 ) -1 % For the three months ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP EBITDA Net income as reported $ 3,174 $ 3,513 Interest (income) expense, net (105 ) (157 ) Amortization and depreciation expense 1,538 1,284 Provision for income taxes 1,106 1,000 EBITDA $ 5,713 $ 5,640 EBITDA percentage increase 1 %





