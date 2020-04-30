Electrochem and Nanoramic Announce Technology Partnership, Offer Customers Advanced Ultracapacitor Technology

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas and BOSTON, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrochem Solutions (“Electrochem”), an Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) company, and Nanoramic Laboratories today announced the two companies have signed a technology licensing partnership that allows Electrochem to manufacture, sell and distribute Nanoramic’s FastCAP EE Series ultracapacitors worldwide.



Under the agreement, Electrochem becomes the exclusive provider of FastCAP EE Series ultracapacitors for the downhole oil and gas industry, as well as an approved provider of FastCAP EE Series ultracapacitors for all other markets and applications worldwide.

“This partnership leverages collective expertise to meet customer needs by providing Nanoramic’s advanced ultracapacitor technology with the experience, quality and reliability that are synonymous with Electrochem’s industry leading power solutions,” said Carter Houghton, president of Electrochem.

FastCAP EE Series ultracapacitors are ruggedized, hermetically sealed ultracapacitors with rated operation up to 150°C, and high shock and vibration capabilities. Additionally, these ultracapacitors have successfully demonstrated usage in harsh oil and gas drilling conditions. They have exceptionally high power density and are able to be recharged quickly.

“Nanoramic’s ultracapacitor technology is on the leading edge of innovation,” said Eric Kish, CEO of Nanoramic Laboratories. “Our partnership with Electrochem makes it possible for us to bring these innovations to market efficiently, providing customers with new and innovative power solutions that can simplify their job processes, extend their battery life and enable more powerful tool capabilities.”

FastCap EE Series ultracapacitors have been successfully deployed in select oil and gas applications since 2018. Electrochem is focused on increasing adoption in the oil and gas market, while also introducing the technology to new markets.

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical, advanced surgical and orthopedics markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The company’s brands include Greatbatch™ Medical, Lake Region Medical™, and Electrochem™. Additional information is available at www.integer.net .

About Nanoramic Laboratories

Nanoramic Laboratories is an industry-leading energy storage technology company and materials solutions innovator headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Spun out of MIT in 2009, Nanoramic is the exclusive designer, manufacturer, and licenser of the Neocarbonix™ electrodes for rechargeable Li-ion batteries, Li-ion capacitors, and supercapacitors. In addition to Nanoramic's groundbreaking Neocarbonix Electrode technology, the Nanoramic product family includes Thermexit, a line of high-end thermal interface gap filler pads, and FastCAP Ultracapacitors. FastCAP products include EE series ultracapacitors, wide temperature range lithium-ion capacitors, structural ultracapacitors, and the only reflowable, low ESR, slim profile ultracapacitor on the market. For more information visit www.nanoramic.com.

Investor Relations

Tony Borowicz

tony.borowicz@integer.net

716.759.5809



Media Relations

Kelly Butler

kelly.butler@integer.net

214.618.4216



Nanoramic Media Relations

Katie Willgoos

Katie.willgoos@nanoramic.com

857.259.3027



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.