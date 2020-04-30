Federal Reserve Board announces the public comment period has been extended through June 4, 2020, for the notice by Morgan Stanley of New York, New York, to acquire E*TRADE Financial Corporation of Arlington, Virginia

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced that the public comment period has been extended through June 4, 2020, for the notice by Morgan Stanley of New York, New York, to acquire E*TRADE Financial Corporation of Arlington, Virginia. The comment period is being extended to provide additional time for interested parties to comment on the notice in light of the ongoing challenges from the coronavirus.

The notice and additional documents are available on the Board's website. All comments received will also be posted online. Comments can be submitted either to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (Attention: Ivan Hurwitz, Senior Vice President, 33 Liberty Street, New York, New York 10045-0001; comments.applications@ny.frb.gov ) or the Federal Reserve Board, Office of the Secretary (20th Street and Constitution Avenue NW, Washington, D.C. 20551; https://www.federalreserve.gov/apps/ContactUs/feedback.aspx).

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.