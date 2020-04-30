There were 879 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,908 in the last 365 days.

Northway Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- NORTH CONWAY, N.H., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northway Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the “Bank”), today reported a net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $1.4MM, or $(0.51) per basic common share.

William J. Woodward President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “Our first quarter 2020 results were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As we navigate through these unprecedented times, we are following the Center for Disease Control guidelines and have implemented several changes to the way we are operating as an essential business to protect both our employees and customers. Our focus has been on assisting those customers that have been negatively impacted by the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. We enter this period of uncertainty in very good financial condition and are well positioned in credit quality, liquidity and capital.”

Financial Highlights

  • Excluding unrealized losses on marketable equity securities pretax net income was $1.6MM at March 31, 2020.  First quarter earnings reflect a decline in the stock market and equity values due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to control its spread.
  • Total assets were $897MM, total loans, net, were $630MM, and total deposits were $716MM at March 31, 2020.
  • Loans, net, increased $2.5MM from December 31, 2019 and $1.3MM from March 31, 2019.
  • Commercial Real Estate Loans increased $34MM, or 11%, compared to March 31, 2019.
  • Residential Loan balances decreased $14MM, or 8%, compared to March 31, 2019 primarily due to sales of existing and newly originated loans.
  • The net interest margin at March 31, 2020 was 3.43%, down slightly from 3.45% at March 31, 2019.
  • The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.62% at March 31, 2020, down from 0.82% at March 31, 2019.
  • Regulatory capital ratios at March 31, 2020 were 11.13% Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets, 17.51% Total Risk-Based Capital, and 13.07% Common Equity Risk-Based Capital.
  • Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 0.53% at March 31, 2020.
  • The market price of our common stock, as of April 24, 2020, was $25.00, reflecting the downturn in the stock market.
Northway Financial, Inc.
Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
       
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended
  3/31/2020   3/31/2019
       
Interest and Dividend Income $ 8,090     $ 8,886
Interest Expense   1,025       1,465
Net Interest and Dividend Income   7,065       7,421
Provision for Loan Losses   -       -
All Other Noninterest Income   1,144       1,558
Realized Gains on Securities Available-for-Sale, net   1,142       157
Noninterest Expense   7,715       7,241
Net Income Before Gains on Marketable Equity Securities, net   1,636       1,895
Gain on Marketable Equity Securities Sold, net   -       273
Unrealized (Loss)/Gain on Marketable Equity Securities Held, net   (3,568 )     1,926
(Loss) Income Before Income Taxe Expense   (1,932 ) -   4,094
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense   (540 )     798
Net (Loss) Income $ (1,392 )   $ 3,296
Net (Loss) Income Available to Common Stockholders $ (1,392 )   $ 3,296
Earnings per Common Share, Basic $ (0.51 )   $ 1.20


    3/31/2020   12/31/2019   3/31/2019  
               
Balance Sheet              
Total Assets   $ 897,271   $ 916,995   $ 936,416  
Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits     68,998     78,639     15,491  
Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value     143,700     160,484     219,473  
Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value     11,910     11,899     16,930  
Loans, Net     630,128     628,797     627,680  
Total Liabilities     807,006     825,616     852,074  
Retail non-maturity deposits     521,030     508,724     491,655  
Municipal non-maturity deposits     90,466     110,602     92,620  
Certificates of deposit     104,871     111,771     160,714  
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances     -     -     24,588  
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase     50,972     64,329     52,202  
Junior Subordinated Debentures     20,620     20,620     20,620  
Stockholders' Equity     90,265     91,379     84,342  
Profitability and Efficiency              
Net Interest Margin     3.42 %   3.45 %   3.45 %
Yield on Earning Assets     3.91     4.05     4.11  
Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities     0.62     0.77     0.83  
Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding   $ 32.80   $ 33.21   $ 30.65  
Tangible Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding     29.19     29.60     27.04  
Capital and Credit              
Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets     11.13 %   11.43 %   10.56 %
Common Equity Risk-Based Capital     13.07     13.61     12.25  
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital     16.32     16.89     15.38  
Total Risk-Based Capital     17.51     18.10     16.52  
Common Shares Outstanding     2,751,650     2,751,650     2,751,650  
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares, Basic     2,751,650     2,751,650     2,751,650  
Nonperforming Loans as a % of Total Loans     0.53     0.49     0.42  
Allowance for Loan Losses as a % of Nonperforming Loans   215     230     268.00  

About Northway Financial, Inc.

Northway Financial, Inc., headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, Northway Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses and the public sector from its 16 full-service banking offices and its loan production offices located in Bedford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical or current fact are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. Northway Financial, Inc. disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

Contact:
Gary Laurash
Chief Financial Officer
603-326-7377

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.