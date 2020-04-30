Altair to Virtually Present at the J.P. Morgan 48th Annual Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference
/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (NASDAQ: ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing (HPC), and data analytics, announced today that James Scapa, chairman and chief executive officer, and Howard Morof, chief financial officer, will virtually present at the J.P. Morgan 48th Annual Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 10:50 a.m. ET.
A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com.
About Altair
Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product design and development, high-performance computing (HPC), and data analytics. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.
Media Relations
Jennifer Ristic
Altair
216-849-3109
jristic@altair.com
Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
Lindsay Savarese
212-331-8417
ir@altair.com
