FedNat Reschedules Timing of First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 to 11:00 AM

/EIN News/ -- SUNRISE, Fla., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FedNat Holding Company (Nasdaq: FNHC), a regional insurance holding company, has rescheduled its first quarter 2020 investor conference call which will now be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 11:00 AM (ET), two hours later than previously announced.



As previously announced, the company will release its first quarter 2020 financial results after 4:00 PM (ET) on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

A live webcast of the call will be available in the investor relations section of the FedNat website, or by following this link . Listeners interested in participating in the Q&A session can access the conference call by dialing toll free 1-877-303-6913 and using passcode 3582987. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the live webcast is completed and may be accessed via the Company’s website.

About the Company

FedNat is a regional insurance holding company that controls substantially all aspects of the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processes through our subsidiaries and contractual relationships with independent agents and general agents. The Company, through our wholly owned subsidiaries including FedNat Insurance Company, Maison Insurance Company, and Monarch National Insurance Company, is focused on providing homeowners insurance in Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, South Carolina and Mississippi. We market, distribute and service our own and third-party insurers’ products and other services through a network of independent and general agents.

Contacts

Michael H. Braun, CEO (954) 308-1322

Ronald Jordan, CFO (954) 308-1363

Bernard Kilkelly, Investor Relations (954) 308-1409,

or investorrelations@fednat.com



