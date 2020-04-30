Guardant Health Announces Webcast of First Quarter Financial Results on May 7, 2020

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH) today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter 2020 after market close on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Company management will be webcasting a corresponding conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.guardanthealth.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health Oncology Platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has launched liquid biopsy-based Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI tests for advanced stage cancer patients. These tests fuel development of its LUNAR program, which aims to address the needs of early stage cancer patients with neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment selection, cancer survivors with surveillance, asymptomatic individuals eligible for cancer screening and individuals at a higher risk for developing cancer with early detection.

Investor Contact:

Carrie Mendivil

investors@guardanthealth.com

Media Contact:

Anna Czene

press@guardanthealth.com



