NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (“NCS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NCSM) will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2020 results on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). NCS will issue its first quarter 2020 earnings release the evening prior to the conference call.

To join the conference call from within the United States, participants may dial (844) 400-1696. To join the conference call from outside of the United States, participants may dial (703) 736-7385. The conference access code is 4949555. Participants are encouraged to log in to the webcast or dial in to the conference call approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. To listen via live webcast, please visit the Investors section of the Company’s website, http://www.ncsmultistage.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately seven days. It can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 within the United States or (404) 537-3406 outside of the United States. The conference call replay access code is 4949555. The replay will also be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately seven days.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of highly engineered products and support services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. NCS provides products and services to exploration and production companies for use in horizontal wells in unconventional oil and natural gas formations throughout North America and in selected international markets, including Argentina, China, Russia, the Middle East and the North Sea. NCS’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “NCSM.” Additional information is available on the website, www.ncsmultistage.com.

Contact:

Ryan Hummer

Chief Financial Officer

+1 281-453-2222

IR@ncsmultistage.com



