Mercury Systems to Present at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference Webcast

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com ), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, announced that it will participate in the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference Webcast to be held May 13-15, 2020. Management will present an overview of the Company's business at 8:50 a.m. ET on Friday, May 15.



The webcast of the presentation may be accessed from the investor section of Mercury's website at ir.mrcy.com/events-presentations . A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®

Mercury Systems is the leader in making trusted, secure mission-critical technologies profoundly more accessible to the aerospace and defense industries. Optimized for customer and mission success, our innovative solutions power more than 300 critical aerospace and defense programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., and with manufacturing and design facilities around the world, Mercury specializes in engineering, adapting and manufacturing new solutions purpose-built to meet the industry’s current and emerging high-tech needs. Our employees are committed to Innovation that Matters®. To learn more, visit mrcy.com , or follow us on Twitter .

Contact:

Michael Ruppert, CFO

Mercury Systems, Inc.

+1 978-967-1990

Mercury Systems and Innovation That Matters are registered trademarks of Mercury Systems, Inc. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective holders.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.