Groundbreaking Reggae Chart Toppers CHRISTAFARI Announce New AVION BLACKMAN Album, Release Single and Music Video

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chart-topping Reggae pioneers CHRISTAFARI have announced the upcoming release of a new studio album, FLY, due May 21st, from Lion of Zion Entertainment. Billed as CHRISTAFARI featuring Avion Blackman for the first time, the group’s longtime co-vocalist steps front and center on this new collection of songs.The first single, “Moment to Pray,” premieres today with the release of a new music video on CHRISTAFARI’s official YouTube channel, which receives 2 million views monthly and growing.Watch the "Moment to Pray" music video: https://youtu.be/K5D-5N-GioA “My father, Ras Shorty I, was the creator of Soca music and raised our family on a healthy diet of music and faith,” says Blackman. “Prayer was a huge part of our lives and still remains so today. With all that’s going on in the world, we need prayer now more than ever.”“'Moment to Pray' is being released in time for the National Day of Prayer (May 7),” says CHRISTAFARI founder and co-vocalist Mark Mohr, who also happens to be married to Blackman. “We hope this song inspires people, and offers hope at such a dark time in our nation’s history.”The new single and upcoming album are produced by CHRISTAFARI's guitarist Renato Taimes, who resides in São Paulo, Brazil. Mohr co-produced the single and co-directed (with Luis Juarez) the new music video.The band made headlines in March with the release of "CHRISTAFARI’s Pandemic (COVID-19 Quarantine Anthem).” The tongue-in-cheek single and music video featuring Mohr and Blackman were inspired by the postponement of the band’s current world tour. 10 out of the band’s 12 members became ill during CHRISTAFARI's South America tour, which ended in early March. All members fully recovered, just in time for a mandatory quarantine in their home state of California.“Moment to Pray” as well as "CHRISTAFARI’s Pandemic (COVID-19 Quarantine Anthem)” are available now on all platforms including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Google Play and more.For more information, visit www.CHRISTAFARI.com ABOUT CHRISTAFARI: The band was founded in Los Angeles, CA by Mark Mohr in 1989. Avion Blackman joined as vocalist and bassist in 2003 shortly after she met Mohr in her home country of Trinidad and Tobago. CHRISTAFARI continues to be a dominating force in world music, with six albums debuting at #1 on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart since 2012. After three decades, the Reggae pioneers are the all-time top-selling Gospel Reggae act worldwide. The legendary group has performed in 46 states, over 85 nations, at two Olympic Games, and at a Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. The band has performed at most major Reggae and Gospel/CCM festivals with the top artists in the genres, and they’ve had the privilege of performing at many of the country’s most prestigious venues such as L.A.’s Greek Theater, Dodger Stadium, and the steps of the United States Capitol before a crowd of 500,000. The band has been featured on The 700 Club, CNN, MTV, MTV Brazil, ABC, TBN, JUCE TV, BET, TBS, and many more. Their music is even featured in the current curriculum taught at Carnegie Hall. The band's popular YouTube channel receives millions of views monthly, and continues to grow.

