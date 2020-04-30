Diverse: Issues In Higher Education pivots to digital-only publication to adapt to changing times amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Magazine’s April 30 issue will focus on COVID-19’s effects on higher education

/EIN News/ -- Fairfax, Va., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 1984, Diverse: Issues In Higher Education has printed its iconic magazine up to 26 times a year, covering important and controversial issues concerning diversity and equity in America’s higher education institutions. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of higher education campuses, Cox, Matthews & Associates (CMA) has now pivoted to its digital replica of the magazine, Digital Diverse, while campuses remain closed.

Digital Diverse will continue to virtually reach its higher education audience with the latest in higher education trends and news distilled through a diversity lens. Now more than ever it is important to cover higher education diversity news as campuses are closed and students, professors and others in the industry face never-before-seen challenges.



Diverse’s Vice President of Operations & Advertising William Cox, Jr. said, “Through Digital Diverse, we’ve always intended to reach a broader audience beyond our print readership. The impact of COVID-19 on college campus closures created the urgency for us to take control over the delivery of our magazine content, giving our audience the opportunity to stay informed from their homes on the enormous impact of COVID-19 on equity in higher education.”



Some of the features of the all-digital publication include:

Video presentation capability with editorial and advertising

An interactive reading experience with the Table of Contents

Convenient embedded hyperlinks to sources and featured writers

An architecturally independent technology platform for traditional and mobile viewing

A Diverse App made available for easy download on the Apple App Store and Google Play

An Interactive Advertisers’ index

Diverse’s Vice President of Editorial & Production Maya Minter said, “I am so proud of the award-winning editorial team at Diverse. With a laser focus on the digital platform we will continue to serve our readership with a service journalism approach to our coverage. We’ve been a reliable source for our constituents from the beginning of the pandemic and we are excited to continue to serve the public with new and creative ways to deliver news and best practices, especially as it relates to underserved communities.”

According to Minter, Diverse has also started to provide webcasts covering the latest higher education trends as part of its digital-only focus. These webcasts provide specific guidelines and strategies to help ensure institutions continue to improve diversity recruitment efforts for faculty and staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Diverse’s Vice President of Business Development & Technology Ralph Newell said, “With our recent rebranding, repositioning and re-launch of Diversejobs.net, we feel the recent updates to our digital magazine will deliver a single source online touchpoint for us to further stimulate discussions of highly relevant newsworthy issues, while providing another opportunity for those wishing to reach the most diverse audience of leaders and the next generation of leaders in the higher education sector.”

For more information on Digital Diverse, Diverse Jobs, upcoming Webinars/Virtual Events and many other exciting updates from CMA, please visit www.diverseeducation.com.



About Diverse: Issues In Higher Education

Diverse: Issues In Higher Education stands alone as the only source of critical news, information and insightful commentary on the full range of issues concerning diversity in American higher education. With more than 36 years of experience covering higher education, Diverse is the only daily and bi-weekly newsmagazine focusing on matters of access and opportunity for all in higher education. Diverse’s mission is to provide information that is honest, thorough and balanced. Diverse, through traditional and nontraditional mediums, has a legacy of covering inequities in higher education that still exist today.

