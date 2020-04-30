Timbercreek Financial Will Release First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 5, 2020

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial (TSX: TF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company will release its first quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. A live conference call to review the financial results will take place at 10:00 a.m. (EST) on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 which will be followed by a question and answer period with analysts. A quarterly investor presentation to accompany management's comments during the conference call will be available an hour before the call. Please visit www.timbercreekfinancial.com -- Investor Relations -- Webcasts & Presentations.



Conference Call Details:

Speakers: Cam Goodnough, Chief Executive Officer and Gigi Wong, Chief Financial Officer of the Company

Please Login from your computer as a Guest: https://timbercreekfinancial.adobeconnect.com/tfq12020/

In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, call the Dial-In Number:

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (855) 223-7310

Participant International Dial-In Number: (647) 788-4930

Provide the Operator with the Conference ID Number: 8993128

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while targeting strong risk-adjusted returns for investors.

CONTACT:

Timbercreek Financial

Cam Goodnough

President & CEO

cgoodnough@timbercreek.com

www.timbercreekfinancial.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.