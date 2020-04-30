DOE Renews Non-Competitive Financial Assistance Renewal Grant for the Carlsbad Environmental Monitoring and Research Center

Carlsbad – Today, the Office of Environmental Management (EM), Carlsbad Field Office isrenewing a financial assistance grant to the Regents of New Mexico State University (NMSU), a Public/State Controlled Institution of Higher Education. The project value is $14,470,270 million, with a 5-year project period. Under NMSU, College of Engineering, environmental monitoring will be performed at the Carlsbad Environmental Monitoring and Research Center (CEMRC), located in Carlsbad, New Mexico. The primary objective of the CEMRC is to develop, implement, and sustain an independent health and environmental monitoring program in the vicinity of the WIPP facility, making results easily accessible to all stakeholders. Environmental monitoring is the main activity at CEMRC, and it includes an intensive combination of sampling, analysis, data quality-assurance, and scientific interpretation.