Coronavirus - Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia 30 April 2020

New cases confirmed today: 19

Benadir: 18

South West: 1

Male: 13

Female: 6

Recovery: 11

Death: 0

Total confirmed cases: 601

Total recoveries: 31

Total deaths: 28



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.