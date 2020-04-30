Felix & Paul Studios Release New Cirque du Soleil Virtual Reality Experience Alegría − A Spark of Light

Available April 30th, 2020 on Oculus Go, Oculus Gear and U+VR

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, Canada, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Felix & Paul Studios announced today the release of a brand new virtual reality experience created and produced through their EMMY® award-winning collaboration with Cirque du Soleil. Utilizing Felix & Paul Studios’ proprietary 3D 360° camera platform, this new experience entitled Alegría − A Spark of Light takes the viewer inside the iconic Cirque du Soleil show. Powered by LG Uplus, the new production is available today on the U+VR platform in South Korea, and on Oculus Go and Oculus Gear for fans around the world.

Using the power of VR to immerse audiences in the world of the show, the 14-minute virtual reality experience is a re-imagining of Cirque du Soleil’s most iconic production, providing a truly fresh vantage point and unique way to internalize the wonder of Alegría. A timeless tale of resilience and hope, Alegría − A Spark of Light whisks spectators away to a disintegrating kingdom on the brink of chaos, shaken to the core by an invigorating movement borne from the street.

The production was created with an elaborate set of cameras and mirrors, with over 100 cameras employed on set to create stunning visual illusions. The piece was directed by François Blouin, Paul Raphaël and Félix Lajeunesse, with immersive sound design and mix by HeadSpace Studios.

‘’From the mind-bending amount of VR cameras that were used on set to create realistic reflections of the performers and acrobats, to the elaborate post-production process our team devised and forged through to produce the various tableaux of this piece, this project raises the bar for what can be accomplished through an immersive cinematic experience.” remarks Paul Raphaël and Félix Lajeunesse, co-founders and creative directors of Felix & Paul Studios.

Alegría − A Spark of Light is the sixth virtual reality production by Felix & Paul Studios with Cirque du Soleil. The two Montreal-based companies began their VR collaboration with Zarkana and then produced the critically acclaimed Inside the Box of Kurios, which won a 2016 Emmy® Award in the Outstanding Interactive Media - Original Daytime Program or Series category. In October 2016, KÀ The Battle Within was introduced at the Oculus Connect 3 conference in San Jose, California and was featured at the Toronto International Film Festival as part of the Official Selection of the festival’s Cutting Edge POP VR line-up. In January 2017, Cirque du Soleil and Felix & Paul Studios unveiled DREAMS OF ‘O’ to critical acclaim at CES in Las Vegas, and the groundbreaking VR experience has since won an Outstanding Technical Achievement Award at SXSW 2017 and earned a Webby Award nomination. This was followed by the release of the experience Through the Masks of LUZIA and the Cirque du Soleil VR App.

Stills and Assets can be downloaded for media use here.

About Felix & Paul Studios

Felix & Paul Studios is an EMMY® Award-winning immersive entertainment studio, creating unparalleled virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality experiences for audiences worldwide. The studio combines technological innovation with a unique, pioneering and in-depth approach to the new art of XR storytelling—creating groundbreaking original immersive experiences (Traveling While Black, MIYUBI, Nomads series, Strangers, The Confessional, Space Explorers series); awe-inspiring productions with existing franchises (Jurassic World, Cirque du Soleil, Fox Searchlight’s Wild and Isle of Dogs); and collaborations with world-renowned organizations, leaders and performers (NASA, SpaceX, President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, LeBron James, President Bill Clinton, Eminem, Wes Anderson, Brie Larson, Jeff Goldblum, Bill Murray and many others). Felix & Paul Studios is the world’s only full spectrum immersive entertainment studio, showcasing end-to-end creative capabilities, technological know-how and proprietary tools all within one company. The studio’s platform includes industry leading 3D 360° camera systems, production/post-production software and processes for cinematic and real time interactive projects, as well as spatial audio capture, design and processing through its Headspace Studio division.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world- renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CDSentertainmentgroup.com.

About LG Uplus

Established on July 11, 1996, LG U+ has been transforming the lives of customers since. LG U+ strives to develop telecommunications services, hi-speed internet, VoIP and IPTV services as well as other data services. LG U+ is the first carrier in the world to establish a nationwide LTE network with super high-speed services of the highest quality, and succeeded in deploying 5G for the first time. Continuing into the era of 5G and IoT, LG U+ continues to create higher standards of service and make customers happy.

Attachment

Connie Kuang Felix & Paul Studios +1 647-769-9535 connie@felixandpaul.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.