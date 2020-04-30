Jaguar Provides an Update on the Filing of 2019 Year-End Disclosure

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jaguar Resources Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (NEX: JRI.H) today announces that the Company is relying on the Alberta Securities Commission (“ASC”) Blanket Order 51-517 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (the “ASC Order”) to file its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the accompanying management’s discussion and analysis under National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”), CEO and CFO certifications under National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers’ Annual and Interim Filings, and statement of reserves data and other information under National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (collectively, the “Year-end Disclosure”) after April 30, 2020.



The Company’s management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

The Year-end Disclosure is expected to be filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on or about June 1, 2020. Other than as disclosed herein or under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, the Company confirms that there have been no material business developments since December 4, 2019, being the filing date of its last interim financial statements.

For further information please contact:

Corbin Blume, CEO

Jaguar Resources Inc.

730, 1015 - 4th Street SW

Calgary, Alberta T2R 1J4

Main Phone (403) 975-4009

Fax (403) 264-5455

Email: ahblume@shaw.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "appear", "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "approximate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Jaguar, including the application or non-application of the policies and rules of the NEX and TSX Venture Exchange. Although Jaguar believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable in the circumstances, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information because Jaguar can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Jaguar undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law, the TSX Venture Exchange or the NEX.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.