Exults Marketing Agency Continues to See Strong Demand for Facebook Advertising Despite The COVID-19 Pandemic Slowdown

FT. LAUDERDALE , FL , USA , April 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facebook’s advertising spend continues to see growth during the global Coronavirus pandemic, further proving its immunity and stronghold as an advertising giant. Facebook has maintained its central position in the digital economy, proven by its Q1 earnings report.

Even amidst the global lockdown, Facebook reported a $1.71 earnings-per-share on revenues of nearly $17.74 billion, surpassing analysts' estimated $17.30 billion revenue. Facebook’s revenue increased nearly by 18% from the $15.08 billion in the 2019 Q1 earnings report.

Facebook has supported the public by providing useful information to keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 shutdown. The leading social media platform has been strict on advertising for Coronavirus and restricting certain ads to avoid any false advertising, creating a safe environment for its users.

With many users self-quarantining, Facebook has seen a significant increase in messaging alone, rising over 50% over the previous month. Although Facebook is aware that its advertising business has decreased due to the Coronavirus pandemic, user engagement continues to increase which will equate to long-term demand growth and increased opportunities for advertising impressions.

“Despite the Coronavirus pandemic crisis, Exults Marketing continues to see a strong demand for Facebook marketing and the unyielding results it produces,” said Zach Hoffman, the CEO of Exults Marketing.

Regardless of the economic consequences, many businesses continue to use Facebook ads to promote their online sales, food take out and delivery services, and to also build brand awareness while users engage with Facebook and Instagram more than ever during this time.

Facebook campaigns can be so uniquely customized that users are able to select locations, interests, and demographics to build a highly targeted audience. With fine-tuned campaigns and an increase in active users, it is the perfect time for businesses to invest in advertising that targets the right audience to get the most valuable returns.

Due to the fluidity of Facebook’s business model, the platform is easily adaptive to privacy regulations, ensuring its central position in the advertising world.

