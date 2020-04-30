Sentry Management Expands HOA and Condo Management to Northern Idaho and Eastern Washington with New Division

The Sentry Management, Inc. Inland Northwest office focuses in both northern Idaho and eastern Washington, including Kootenai and Bonner counties in Idaho, which covers Coeur d’Alene, Hayden, Post Falls, Rathdrum, Sandpoint, and Harrison, and in eastern Washington, including Spokane Valley and the outer regions of Spokane.

/EIN News/ -- Orlando FL, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentry Management, Inc., the leader in homeowner association and condominium management, recently concluded the partnership with Association Services, Inc. (ASI), located in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. ASI’s expertise has earned it a strong reputation as a strategic partner among Board members from newly developing to more mature communities. Among its clients are planned communities, residential and commercial condominium associations, and mixed-use developments with amenities such as marinas and private golf courses, as well as water utilities. Services are offered in the Panhandle area of Idaho as well as nearby Spokane, Washington. With this new partnership and location, Sentry Management now operates in 17 states with 40 offices. The office will be called the Sentry Management Inland Northwest office (https://inlandnorthwest.sentrymgt.com).

Sherry J. Lenarz, the founder of Association Services, Inc., started in 2006 and has built the company into one of the leaders in the Inland Northwest Region, managing more than 80 associations. She will serve as the Sentry Management Vice President for Inland Northwest. Being in the industry for thirteen (13) years, Sherry holds the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) and Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designations. She is pleased with the hard work of her staff to become the only accredited association management company (AAMC®) in the State of Idaho.

“I met with several other firms in our industry to discuss possible affiliation, and there was no comparison to Sentry Management. I am most impressed with their compassion and integrity,” says Lenarz. “They care deeply for their employees because they understand employees are essential to success. I owe so much to my staff, and I realized partnering with Sentry was the perfect fit for our business cultures. The combined companies will add another layer of technology and infrastructure to expand our services to other areas to serve our communities better.”

“I am impressed with the strong relationships that exist with the associations managed, as well as the professionalism of Sherry’s community managers,” says Bradley Pomp, President of Sentry Management. “Sentry’s resources and management software technology will help local managers deal even more effectively with every detail of accounting, budgeting, operations, and enforcement on behalf of the Boards they are honored to serve. We welcome Sherry and her team to the Sentry family.”

In the coming months, the ASI office will be renamed Sentry Management— Inland Northwest and continue to operate from the same location. The office focuses in both northern Idaho and eastern Washington. Specifically, in Kootenai and Bonner counties in Idaho, which covers Coeur d’Alene, Hayden, Post Falls, Rathdrum, Sandpoint, and Harrison, and in eastern Washington, including Spokane Valley and the outer regions of Spokane. The local office is located at 1110 W Park Place Suite #101, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814. The Sentry Inland Northwest phone number also remains the same at (208) 676-8626. To learn more about Sentry, go to www.SentryMgt.com.

Sentry Management is a full-service community management company. Sentry’s business is the day-to-day operation of communities, homeowner associations, and condominiums. Sentry is accredited as an AMO® (Accredited Management Organization) by the Institute of Real Estate Management, providing independent evaluation that Sentry has one of the highest operating and financial standards in the industry. Sentry operates in dozens of localities in Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

