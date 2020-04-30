Perigon to Broadcast Wausau Political Debate, Ensuring the Continuation of the Election Season Despite COVID-19 Disruptions

/EIN News/ -- EAU CLAIRE, Wis., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perigon ( PerigonLive.com ), a webcasting event platform powered by WIN Technology, will broadcast the Wisconsin 7th Congressional District political debate live at 7 p.m. CDT on Monday, May 4.



The event, hosted by Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce and Wisconsin Public Radio, will feature Republican Tom Tiffany and Democrat Tricia Zunker. The live debate and webcast will give the public a chance to hear from the candidates on critical issues and allow the election season to continue without fear of endangering the lives of voters.

Wisconsin Public Radio hosts Robin Washington and Shereen Siewert, also publisher of the Wausau Pilot & Review, will emcee the debate and use Perigon to field questions from the public. ( To watch and submit questions, just register ahead of time here ) .

“Our goal is to ensure the democratic process continues despite COVID-19 and the impact it’s had on everyday life,” said Petro Tsarehradsky, vice president of marketing and sales for Perigon. “During this difficult time in our country, we’ve used the platform as an information pipeline to give organizations and businesses access to their customers. A political debate is a perfect opportunity to continue that practice and ensure that life as we know it continues despite the challenges.”

Organizers expect thousands to login and watch. Perigon is uniquely designed to manage large-scale events as seamlessly as small meetings and webinars. As a cloud-hosted platform, Perigon scales bandwidth up or down, so participants—no matter how many thousands—don’t experience delays and interruptions widely common on other streaming and webcasting platforms.

Given the uncertainty of the times, relying on a platform to deliver an important community event plays an essential role in ensuring voters are well represented, especially now.

“In a time of national crisis, as our country fights a collective war against COVID-19, it is more important than ever to maintain and support our democratic institutions,” says Dave Eckmann, president CEO of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce. “The 7th Congressional District, having been without an elected representative in the US House of Representatives at this critical time, needs to be represented. This debate will provide the citizens the opportunity to learn about the candidates.”

About Perigon

Perigon is the first and only webcasting solution that combines multifaceted communication with data-driven audience segmentation, allowing you to separately engage with multiple target groups in one singular, powerful event. Perigon transforms traditional webcasting into interactive, branded experiences with lasting impact and value. Beneath the surface, it combines comprehensive existing data with cumulative real-time insight, enabling marketers and communicators to shape the right messages and interactions to the right people at the right time—before, during and after the event. Built by WIN Technology, reflecting its ongoing commitment to innovation in communication, Perigon isn’t just breaking the mold; it’s casting a new one. Experiences that empower business and inspire possibilities. Visit PerigonLive.com

About WIN Technology

Founded in 1997, WIN Technology provides fiber networks and management, information security and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Additional information about WIN Technology is available at wintechnology.com. Perigon LLC offers the only webcasting solution that combines multifaceted communication and data-driven audience segmentation that can separately engage multiple target groups in one singular, powerful event. For more information, visit PerigonLive.com.

